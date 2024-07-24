Bon Temps Studios of Louisiana (BTS) Empowers New Orleans Youth Through Creative Arts Program
Bon Temps Studios of Louisiana (BTS) announces its commitment to developing young and talented individuals in the performing and visual arts.
Our program serves as an outlet that allows youth to tap into or develop a creative source of expression.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bon Temps Studios of Louisiana (BTS) reaffirms its dedication to nurturing the talents of young individuals in the performing and visual arts associated with photography and film production. Established in 2016 by seasoned playwright and professional photographer Mr. Raynard Bender, BTS remains steadfast in its mission to provide a comprehensive program covering acting, directing, producing, creative writing, sound design, lighting, editing, and various other facets of film and photography.
Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS sessions took place from October to March, offering participants approximately 3-4 hours of weekly instruction. Recognizing the challenges facing New Orleans youth, BTS continues to address issues such as poverty and crime by providing opportunities for personal and artistic development. With an estimated 39.6% of New Orleans youth under the age of 18 living below the poverty line and a notable rise in violent crime rates, BTS endeavors to empower students in grades 6th through 12th by offering a creative outlet and fostering critical skills for success.
Among BTS’s initiatives, its Feeding the Youth Initiative stands as a beacon of support within the community. Feeding the Youth aimed to provide meals to 300-400 kids each week in June and July. To achieve this goal, BTS teamed with sponsors, volunteers, and the New Orleans community.
"Our program serves as an outlet that allows youth to tap into or develop a creative source of expression," says Mr. Bender. "The ability to create art has proven to be a game-changer for our youth, as much as music or athletics."
Bon Temps Studios’ curriculum imparts technical training in film production and photography and emphasizes the importance of education, professionalism, teamwork, and goal setting. Mentorship remains at the forefront of the program, with instructors guiding students on current social and political topics that may impact their lives. Some of the services that Bon Temps Studios of Louisiana provide are as follows:
1. Photography and Videography
2. Life and social skills
3. Theater and Arts
4. Service Learning
To ensure program effectiveness and student satisfaction, BTS utilizes surveys to evaluate various aspects, including program content, instructor performance, and areas for improvement. The final project serves as a showcase of student's knowledge and skills, providing a valuable addition to their portfolios for college applications or employment in the film industry.
Sustainability remains a cornerstone for Bon Temps Studios, with funding sources including participation fees, charitable donations, and partnerships with local businesses and organizations. The program aims to expand its offerings to include subprograms such as the Young Entrepreneur Series (Y.E.S.) Program, exposing youth to opportunities for business development while aiming to reduce crime and poverty in the community.
"Business partnerships are essential to our sustainability," says Mr. Bender. "We're working with local businesses to develop partnerships for future funding opportunities and expand our programming to provide multiple outlets for personal development."
Bon Temps Studios invites businesses, organizations, and individuals to join its mission to empower New Orleans youth through creative arts education. "Together, we can make a meaningful impact on young people's lives and contribute to the positive growth of our community, " Bender adds.
For more information about Bon Temps Studios of Louisiana, and its programs, visit http://www.bontempsstudios.org/ or contact Raynard Bender at rbender@bontempsstudios.org.
About Bon Temps Studios of Louisiana
Bon Temps Studios of Louisiana is a non-profit organization servicing individuals and families from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Greater New Orleans area. The organization's mission is “to cultivate and retain the arts of film and theatre production for Louisiana youth.” Through its flagship program, Magic Behind the Scenes, BTS aims to equip 6th-12th grade students with the skills needed to pursue careers in film and theatre, fostering well-educated, well-rounded individuals for the local industry.
Kipp Central City Bon Temps Studios Introduction