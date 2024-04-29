May 2024 Observances and Holidays: Cinco De Mayo, Nurses Week, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

May Day (May 1st): An International Worker’s Day that honors the contributions of workers around the world.

Cinco de Mayo (May 5th): A holiday to celebrate Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Credit: History.com

Mother’s Day (May 12th): A day to honor mothers and motherhood.

National Nurses Week (May 6th to 12th): A time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of nurses. The holiday is also on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Memorial Day (May 27th): A day to honor and remember military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Kevin Valentine/released)

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: A month to celebrate the contributions of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

Haitian Heritage Month: A time to recognize the vibrant culture, art, cuisine and people of Haitian origin.

Jewish American Heritage Month: A month spent appreciating the achievements and contributions of American Jews.

Mental Health Awareness Month: