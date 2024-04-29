Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,353 in the last 365 days.

May 2024 Observances and Holidays: Cinco De Mayo, Nurses Week, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

May Day (May 1st): An International Worker’s Day that honors the contributions of workers around the world.

Cinco de Mayo (May 5th): A holiday to celebrate Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

cinco-de-mayo
Credit: History.com

Mother’s Day (May 12th): A day to honor mothers and motherhood.

National Nurses Week (May 6th to 12th): A time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of nurses. The holiday is also on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Memorial Day (May 27th): A day to honor and remember military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Kevin Valentine/released)

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: A month to celebrate the contributions of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

Haitian Heritage Month: A time to recognize the vibrant culture, art, cuisine and people of Haitian origin.

Jewish American Heritage Month: A month spent appreciating the achievements and contributions of American Jews.

Mental Health Awareness Month:

 

You just read:

May 2024 Observances and Holidays: Cinco De Mayo, Nurses Week, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more