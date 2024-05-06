Callahan and Nelson Receive T32 Award for Training Program at UNC

Leigh F. Callahan (left) and Amanda E. Nelson (right).

The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) recently awarded Drs. Leigh Callahan and Amanda Nelson funding for their T32 grant, “The Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Epidemiology and Outcomes Training Program at the University of North Carolina.”

The overall goal of this T32 is to provide state-of-the-art resources and a rich environment to train independent researchers who will improve our understanding of the magnitude, etiology, impact, and treatment of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs), and who will assume leadership roles in RMD epidemiology and outcomes research.

Their interdisciplinary program includes trainees and faculty across UNC, including TARC, Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Statistics and Operations Research, Medicine, Nursing, Physical Therapy, and Exercise and Sports Science.

Award number: T32AR082310