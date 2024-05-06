Lemon Elected to the National Academy of Sciences

Stanley M. Lemon, MD

Stanley M. Lemon, MD, professor of medicine in the UNC Division of Infectious Diseases and a member of the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences. Membership is a widely accepted mark of excellence in science and is considered one of the highest honors that a scientist can receive.

Lemon came to UNC’s Department of Medicine in 1972 as an intern, and after finishing his residency in internal medicine completed a fellowship in the Division of Infectious Diseases. From 1983-1990, he served as Chief of Infectious Diseases and from 1990-1997 was Associate Chair for Research while launching his research focused on the molecular biology of hepatitis viruses, and how these viruses have evolved to replicate efficiently in the liver and escape host defenses. In 1997, he left UNC to chair the Department of Microbiology & Immunology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, later serving as Dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He returned to UNC in 2010.

