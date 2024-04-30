PEDIGREE Foundation Shares 2023 Impact Report
Celebrating 15 Years of Helping Dogs Find HomesFRANKLIN, TN, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, PEDIGREE Foundation is excited to share its 2023 Impact Report. This year’s report celebrates the impact of the work PEDIGREE Foundation has supported in its first 15 years. Through its partnerships with shelters and rescues, the Foundation has funded innovative, creative and impactful programs that are saving the lives of dogs in the animal welfare system.
Sadly, 3.2 million dogs entered shelters and rescue organizations in 2023, according to data from Shelter Animals Count. 2023 marked the third year in a row that intakes have increased. Shelters and rescue organizations worked tirelessly to find homes for these dogs, and PEDIGREE Foundation awarded more than $1 million in grants to support their efforts.
Some highlights from 2023 included in the report are:
- Grant funding provided by PEDIGREE Foundation helped more than 75,000 dogs in the U.S. and Canada in 2023.
- Organizations in 28 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 6 Canadian Provinces received grants in 2023.
- PEDIGREE Foundation launched two new best practice toolkits, sharing successful programs and ideas that shelters and rescue organizations can use to increase dog adoption.
- In the wake of the Maui Wildfires, PEDIGREE Foundation partnered with Greater Good Charities to support recovery efforts that helped bring animals to safety, while also expanding disaster relief efforts to help dogs impacted by the 2023 Canadian Wildfires.
In recognition of its 15th birthday in 2023, PEDIGREE Foundation shared 15 of its favorite adoption success stories. The tales showcase the wide variety of programming the foundation has supported and the many ways that dogs can find new homes. From Raven, who found a new home in 2011 after receiving training in Charleston Animal Society’s Canine College Scholarship program, to Oakley, a senior dog who was paired with a senior citizen by PAWS Atlanta’s Seniors4Seniors program in 2018, to Fiona, who traveled across the country in 2023 to find her family with the help of a network of transport partners, these stories are a true testament to the powerful animal rescue work PEDIGREE Foundation has supported through its shelter and rescue partnerships since 2008.
"The 2023 Impact Report reflects our ongoing partnership and commitment to supporting shelters and rescue organizations that are doing innovative, impactful and lifesaving work, “ said Debra Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “There are millions of dogs still waiting to find forever families and we are proud to support shelters and rescues to help them find the loving homes they deserve in 2024 and beyond.”
Since its founding, PEDIGREE Foundation has awarded more than 6,200 grants and more than $12 million in funding. PEDIGREE Foundation is thankful to animal welfare organizations in the community for the work they do to save more dogs. With the support of its donors, sponsors and dog lovers, the Foundation is looking forward to helping more shelters continue to help more dogs find loving homes in 2024.
To view the full Impact Report and read the stories of shelter dogs who have been supported by grant funding, visit our website at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 6,200 grants and $12 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided $200k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada, as well as $20k CAD in Disaster Relief. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
