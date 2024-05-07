MyLegal Launches Product To Help Legal Departments Better Manage Their Legal Matters
I was astonished at how fast the MyLegal team could bring our vision to life. Our collaboration has resulted in a solution which now helps legal teams improve productivity and efficiency...”EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Automation Group, LLC, a legal technology software developer has extended its best-in-class MyLegal Legal Front Door® and AI/Automation platform with its recently released Matter Lifecycle Management (MLM) module.
— Scott Rosenberg, CEO Unbiased Consulting, LLC
With MyLegal’s MLM module legal departments can now automate all legal matter work activities covering the full lifecycle of a matter, starting with pre-matter intake and triage, matter approvals, planning and organizing resources, firm RFP processes, project management, budgeting, performance evaluations, and more.
“MyLegal’s MLM module solves a major industry problem. Currently, legal matter-related activities are being worked manually by the legal staff, since existing ELM solutions have not automated many processes that are part of managing a matter. Building these capabilities within an ELM/Spend Management system, is possible, but has proven to be too costly and time consuming”, stated MyLegal CEO, Jim Tate.
MyLegal’s customer success and engineering teams worked closely with Scott Rosenberg, CEO Unbiased Consulting, LLC and industry experts from CLOC’s LPM committee. They were responsible for authoring critical MLM workflow diagrams and templates. Leveraging this effort, MyLegal automated all of the defined MLM processes end-to end using its best-in-class agile low code, no code automation platform.
“We set about trying to solve the MLM problem by first identifying and documenting all the work-related process flows. We wanted to lay the foundation for process improvement”, said Scott Rosenberg. “I was astonished at how fast the MyLegal team could bring our vision to life. Our collaboration has resulted in a solution which now helps legal teams improve productivity and efficiency when working their legal matters.”
If you are attending the 2024 CLOC Global Institute in Las Vegas at the Aria Hotel. May 6th-9th and want to learn more about MLM, be sure to attend the break-out session titled - The Urgent Need for Legal Project Management - How to Make Your Legal Teams More Effective, in the Juniper Ballroom #2. The session date is Wednesday May 8th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
Also, please visit MyLegal’s Booth #118 for a personal demonstration. Book a demo here.
About Legal Automation Group, LLC
Legal Automation Group (LAGL) helps legal departments and law firms of all sizes transform their organizations based on decades of experience and next generation technology platforms that can be quickly and cost effectively configured to solve even the most challenging scenarios.
MyLegal is an innovative solution for overwhelmed and under-resourced legal departments. It combines automated workflows accessed through a centralized, collaborative portal or Legal Front Door®, a GenAI Legal Services Assistant (LiSA), with self-service functionalities, and more than 30 of the most sought-after legal department work processes.
MyLegalTM is changing the face of legal operations departments, and enabling them to reduce burdensome activities, improve collaboration, become more efficient, and reduce costs.
The Legal Front Door® and Legal Department Front Door® are trademarks of Legal Automation Group LLC.
For more information on Legal Automation Group and MyLegalTM visit www.my-legal.io
About Unbiased Consulting, LLC
Unbiased Consulting is a business operations and technology consulting firm focused on driving efficiency, reducing legal spend and managing risk within the legal market. Our consulting services span areas of client service delivery, business operations management and technology automation. Our senior-level consultants have worked with over 600 law departments of all sizes and industries and we have a deep knowledge of both the business and practice of law within a company, including legal “best practice” processes, practitioner and operations roles and responsibilities, and best-of-breed technologies.
Importantly, we are independent. We do not make or sell software and do not provide managed services. We have no financial affiliation or incentive with any software vendor or consultancy.
More information about Unbiased Consulting and the services we offer can be found on our website, https://unbiasedconsulting.com/what-we-do/.
Andrew Baldocchi
Legal Automation Group LLC
+1 925-250-2442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
MyLegal Legal Front Door and Automation Platform Explainer Video