HHS shares its Plan for Promoting Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in Automated and Algorithmic Systems by State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Governments in the Administration of Public Benefits

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) publicly shared its plan for promoting responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in automated and algorithmic systems by state, local, tribal, and territorial governments in the administration of public benefits. Recent advances in the availability of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) in automated or algorithmic systems open up significant opportunities to enhance public benefits program administration to better meet the needs of recipients and to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of those programs. 

 

HHS, in alignment with OMB Memorandum M-24-10, is committed to strengthening governance, advancing responsible innovation, and managing risks in the use of AI-enabled automated or algorithmic systems. The plan provides more detail about how the rights-impacting and/or safety-impacting risk framework established in OMB Memorandum M-24-10 applies to public benefits delivery, provides information about existing guidance that applies to AI-enabled systems, and lays out topics that HHS is considering providing future guidance on. 

