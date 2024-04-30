MyLegal Teams Up With Trane Technologies To Win CLOC's Prestigious LIO Award
Trane Technologies developed Lean Legal Operations and implemented the MyLegal Platform to drive legal operations to the next frontier”EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Automation Group, LLC, developer of the MyLegal Legal Front Door® and Enterprise Grade AI/Automation Platform, powers Trane Technologies’ Lean Legal Operations (LLO) initiative. It was announced that Trane Technologies is the winner of Corporate Legal Operations Consortium’s (“CLOC”) prestigious Legal Innovation in Operations (LIO) award for 2024.
What is Lean Legal Operations (LLO)?
Lean Legal Operations (LLO), applies lean principles to legal operations, creating efficiencies, common work, and information sharing to reduce duplicative efforts. The LLO initiative was developed by Trane’s legal team in response to Executive Leadership’s vision to create a world class lean enterprise.
“Trane Technologies developed Lean Legal Operations and implemented the MyLegal Platform to drive legal operations to the next frontier,” stated Tim Melchior, Senior Legal Operations Analyst. “To transform our legal department to a world class lean enterprise we had to optimize our resources, improving team member efficiency and productivity while reducing costs. Our vision dictated the need for innovative technology that could be a solution cornerstone and could be supported by the legal department and not IT. MyLegal’s Legal Front Door® and Enterprise Grade AI/Automation Platform checked all the boxes.”
“When Tim first came to us about the LLO initiative, we were extremely excited,” remarked MyLegal CEO Jim Tate. “We understood the important role automation would play to help them meet LLO project objectives. MyLegal enabled the legal team to automate their legal processes quickly, resulting in tangible operational improvements, realized within just a few months. Our enterprise grade capabilities would assure they could do this at scale, across the entire legal department, to maximize their transformational efforts.”
About Legal Automation Group, LLC
Legal Automation Group (LAGL) helps legal departments and law firms of all sizes transform their organizations based on decades of experience and next generation technology platforms that can be quickly and cost effectively configured to solve even the most challenging scenarios.
MyLegal is an innovative solution for overwhelmed and under-resourced legal departments. It combines automated workflows accessed through a centralized, collaborative portal or Legal Front Door®, a GenAI Legal Services Assistant (LiSA), with self-service functionalities, and more than 30 of the most sought-after legal department work processes.
MyLegalTM is changing the face of legal operations departments, and enabling them to reduce burdensome activities, improve collaboration, become more efficient, and reduce costs.
The Legal Front Door® and Legal Department Front Door® are trademarks of Legal Automation Group LLC.
For more information on Legal Automation Group and MyLegalTM visit www.my-legal.io
About Trane Technologies
Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.
