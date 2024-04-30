Empowering Women Through Inclusive Bra Fittings: Lingerie République's Grand Opening at Town & Country Village
On May 1, Lingerie République, known for its expert bra fittings, luxury lingerie, and loungewear, will open its doors at Town & Country Village in Palo Alto.
— Joan Fantazia, Town & Country Village General Manager
At Lingerie République, bra fittings transcend mere service, offering a transformative experience for women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. Natalie, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the fashion industry and is affectionately known as the "bra whisperer," harnesses her expert eye and years of experience to provide personalized fittings that cater to the unique needs of each client. Natalie's pioneering spirit extends beyond the physical store, revolutionizing the lingerie shopping experience through an innovative virtual bra fitting portal, which mirrors the expertise and comfort of in-store consultations, guiding customers to discover the perfect bra based on their specific shape, style, and comfort preferences. From teenagers embarking on their bra journey to seniors seeking comfort and support, Natalie ensures that every woman feels not only confident and empowered but also truly at ease with herself.
Natalie's dedication to this mission is deeply rooted in her upbringing and family legacy. Inspired by her mother, Rachel Kassar, who owned her own lingerie store, Charmelle 28 Fine Lingerie, from 2006 to 2019, Natalie fell in love with the science of what creates the perfect fit and learned the importance of embracing size inclusivity and providing exceptional service. Rachel, considered a legend in the industry, instilled in Natalie a passion for empowering women through lingerie.
The move to Town & Country Village marks an exciting new chapter for Lingerie République, offering a bustling shopping environment that will elevate the boutique's visibility and brand awareness. With an array of styles and price points, including top designer brands such as Chantelle, PrimaDonna, Simone Perele, and Fleur du Mal with sizes up to a 50 band and M cup, Lingerie République continues to champion size inclusivity and long-term investment in quality lingerie.
"We're thrilled to welcome Lingerie République to our community, as it perfectly embodies the essence of what South Bay women desire: sophisticated yet comfortable lingerie that stands the test of time,” says Joan Fantazia, Town & Country Village General Manager. “We're confident that this new store addition will not only enhance the shopping experience here but also empower women to embrace their beauty and strength, one perfectly fitted bra at a time.”
To celebrate the grand opening, Lingerie République will be hosting an entire week of festivities from May 1st to May 5th. The festivities kick off with their grand opening on May 1st, featuring all-day celebrations from 12 pm to 6 pm with 20% off storewide, music, delectable treats, and fabulous goodie bags for the first 60 customers. Be among the first to explore the store’s new collections and enjoy exclusive discounts throughout the week, including a special grand opening discount of 15% extended until May 5th.
About Town & Country Village: For 70 years, Town & Country Village has served Palo Alto and the surrounding Silicon Valley area with a distinctive mix of quality shopping; fine dining; and health, wellness, and beauty services. Notable for its ranch-style architecture and landscaped patios, Town & Country Village is recognized as one of the region’s most popular entertainment and lifestyle destinations. To learn more, visit tandcvillage.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.
Photo assets can be found here.
