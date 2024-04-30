Empowering Women Through Inclusive Bra Fittings: Lingerie République's Grand Opening at Town & Country Village

CEO Natalie Torres in front of her new store at Town & Country Village The stunning interior of Lingerie République at Town & Country Village The storefront of Lingerie République at Town & County Village

On May 1, Lingerie République, known for its expert bra fittings, luxury lingerie, and loungewear, will open its doors at Town & Country Village in Palo Alto.

We're thrilled to welcome Lingerie République to our community, as it perfectly embodies the essence of what South Bay women desire: sophisticated yet comfortable lingerie that stands the test of time” — Joan Fantazia, Town & Country Village General Manager