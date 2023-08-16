Town & Country Village Celebrates 70 Years as Palo Alto’s Hometown Retail Center
“Discover 70 Years” anniversary event to be held on August 19th will feature trivia contest, kids activities, food, live music, and fun for the whole family
Nostalgia will also be a theme of the anniversary event, with a hula hoop area for kids and adults and free mini root beer floats offered by The Penny Ice Creamery.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy years ago, patrons at Town & Country Village shopped at AE Cramer’s Toy Box, Hinkley’s Fine Men's Wear, ate at popular Stickney’s Hick’ry House, and enjoyed sundaes at Edy’s Ice Cream Shop.
Fast forward to today, and a shopper from the 1950’s would find much that is familiar, and many surprises. Large stores like Evereve’s 4,000-square-foot showroom were unknown in the center’s early years. So were multiple dining options (and nevermind açai bowls or boba tea!), that now make up Town & Country Village’s robust food scene.
In its early years, the center was a busy retail hub of smaller storefronts catering to post-war consumers. By 1957, it housed 75 retailers selling everything from Hi-Fi sets to tropical fish. Featuring a Town & Country Playtown for kids, with a car ride, merry-go-round, and train exhibition, the newly built complex dubbed itself the “Shopping Center for the Peninsula.”
That motto could still apply today. With its iconic mid-century design and landscaped spaces (the center encompasses 14 acres), Town & Country Village continues to be a destination for shoppers all over the South Bay.
“Today we’re focused on offering a premium shopping and dining experience,” said Brian Bokman, retail broker for Town & Country Village. “We want to invite our patrons to take some time out to relax and enjoy being together in our beautiful and tranquil environment. And we support and celebrate our local communities with family fun events, charitable campaigns, sidewalk sales, and more.”
Town & Country Village is one of four outdoor retail centers constructed by California developer Ronald Williams in the early 1950’s. Mr. Williams’ family owned the Palo Alto location until 2004 when it was sold to current owner Ellis Partners. Shortly after buying the property, Ellis embarked on a years-long, multi-million dollar campaign to seismically retrofit the complex and transform its outdoor areas.
The Fabulous CruiseTones band, hula hoops, and trivia hunt part of 70th anniversary event
Event theme: Discover 70 Years
Date: August 19th, 2023
Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Location: In participating stores and around Town & Country Village
Town & Country Village patrons are invited to “Discover 70 Years” by participating in an on-site trivia hunt starting Saturday, August 5 and continuing until Thursday, August 17. Questions about the retail center and local history will be posted in participating stores and around the complex. Entrants will scan a QR code to enter their answers. Of the entrants who respond correctly, a random winner will be chosen and awarded on August 18 via email or text. During the event day on August 19, the trivia questions will be posted near the stage area with a QR code for entrants. From the correct responses, a random winner will be selected and announced between 5 and 6 p.m. near the stage area. Winners need to be present to win. Prizes include gift cards from Poké House, Gott’s Roadside, and Books Inc.; a waffle robe from Coyuchi; and a Four Elements Building Set from Sprout San Francisco.
Nostalgia will also be a theme of the anniversary event, with a hula hoop area for kids and adults and free mini root beer floats offered by The Penny Ice Creamery. Other offerings will include Telefèric Barcelona's paella demo and servings for sale, Wildseed's small bites, and Roost & Roast's free Thai tea with purchase of their popcorn chicken for in-store ordering only.
More kids’ activities are planned as well with face painting, glitter tattoo stations, and a balloon artist on site the day of the event.
About Town & Country Village
For 70 years, Town & Country Village has served Palo Alto and the surrounding Silicon Valley area with a distinctive mix of quality shopping; fine dining; and health, wellness, and beauty services. Notable for its ranch-style architecture and expansive, landscaped patios, Town & Country Village is recognized as one of the region’s most popular entertainment and lifestyle destinations. To learn more, visit tandcvillage.com.
