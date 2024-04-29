Measure C passed with 64% of the vote in 2020 but was challenged by the Alameda County Taxpayers Association and others, who said it needed two-thirds approval because it was a new tax. In a ruling Wednesday, the court said the measure was a citizen-led initiative, not a lawmaker-sponsored ballot measure, and therefore needed only a simple majority to pass.
CA Supreme Court upholds half-cent sales tax increase for childcare
