U.S. Government Needs to ‘Get It Right’ on Artificial Intelligence

Speaking at a TIME100 Talks conversation on Friday ahead of the White House Correspondents Dinner, a panel of experts with backgrounds in government, national security, and social justice expressed optimism that the U.S. government will finally “get it right” so that society can reap the benefits of AI while safeguarding against potential dangers.
