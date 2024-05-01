Haus of Tre Li signs a 16,549 K SQ FT new lease with Boxer Property
Boxer Property is excited to announce the new lease with Haus of Tre Li at 10100 North Central Expressway, negotiated by Boxer leasing agent, Bennett Henke.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is excited to announce the new lease with Haus of Tre Li at 10100 North Central Expressway, negotiated by Boxer leasing agent, Bennett Henke.
Haus of Tre Li is an international home goods store, connecting millions of consumers with globally recognized top manufacturers. They are committed to providing the most exquisite home products at affordable prices and ship globally to over 120 regions.
Edward Munyaradzi, CEO of Haus of Tre Li, commented "Signing this new lease with Boxer Property marks an exciting milestone for Haus of Tre Li's commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our customers. As CEO, I am thrilled to continue this journey, expanding our reach, and bringing our selection of products to even more customers.”
10100 North Central Expressway is a professional office environment with an upgraded lobby, polished granite floors and a Class A atmosphere. This building provides quality, affordable office space with access to Central Expressway. Additionally, tenants enjoy access to on-site property management, as well as ample surface and garage parking.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property has been a innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
+1 713-777-7368
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube