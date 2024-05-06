Exciting Announcement: Ron Koenig Joins the Board of Directors at We Connect The Dots, Inc. (WCTD)
WCTD, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing STEAM careers, is thrilled to announce the addition of Ron Koenig to our Board of Directors.
With over 20 years of experience driving business results through innovative technology solutions, Ron Koenig brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to WCTD. His extensive background includes notable roles such as COO at Merrill Lynch Clearing, Head of Wealth Product Strategy at Thomson Reuters, and Director of Product Development at Citi Global Markets. Additionally, Ron has made significant contributions to the renewable energy sector, facilitating the financing of Solar, Wind, and Hydro development projects across the United States.
— Ron Koenig
“Expanding a small nonprofit that delivers immense value to communities across New York State requires us to venture beyond our comfort zones to extend our impact. To capitalize on this growth, it's imperative to have a board that aligns and executes seamlessly with our team, said Laurie Carey, founder and Executive Director. Ron's extensive operational experience positions him as an integral part of our board, serving as our secretary. His expertise in fostering successful growth and ensuring our organization's financial and operational success is invaluable. I am thrilled about the prospects of our future with Ron as part of our team.”
Throughout his career, Mr. Koenig has maintained a steadfast passion for education, particularly at the intersection of technology and business. He is eager to leverage his expertise to support and enhance WCTD's vital programs.
"I am honored to join the Board of WCTD and contribute to its mission of empowering individuals through education and skill development," said Ron. "I am excited about the opportunity to help grow and enhance WCTD's important programs, fostering a new generation of talent in STEAM fields."
About We Connect The Dots, Inc.
We Connect The Dots (WCTD) is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring and educating young adults and adults in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) careers. Through experiential learning programs and collaborations with the community, education professionals, government, and the technology industry, WCTD aims to equip individuals with the skills needed for success in the 21st-century workforce. For more information, please visit www.we-connect-the-dots.org.
