Morris County Chamber of Commerce celebrates nonprofits at its 18th Annual Nonprofit Conference and Awards ceremony

Honoring those who support those in need

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce honored six local nonprofits last week at its 18th Annual Nonprofit Conference and Awards ceremony, held at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park. The event featured the annual awards for innovation and leadership at county nonprofits and a panel discussion on partnerships and collaboration.

The nonprofits and leaders the chamber honored this year were:

• Innovative Program – MCOHA (Morris County Organization of Hispanic Affairs), Hispanic Women’s Resource Center

• Innovative Program – The Calais School, Animal Assisted Interventions

• Innovative Program – Students 2 Science, Signature STEM Programs

• Exemplary Leader, organization with revenue under $1 million – Nancy Bangiola, Preschool Advantage

• Exemplary Leader, organization with revenue over $1 million – Michelle Borden, NewBridge Services

• Exemplary Private Sector Leader dedicated to supporting the Not-For-Profit community – Kelley Kurtzman

The event drew more than 200 attendees from the Morris County nonprofit sector, as well as businesses that support and/or partner with nonprofits.

“This room is filled with the helpers,” said Heather Thompson, executive director of the nonprofit Table to Table and chair of the chamber’s Nonprofit Round Table. “You know what it means to go above and beyond.”

The panel discussion, titled “how Grant-Makers and Nonprofit Organizations Can Build Strong Alliances, featured: Sarah Ahart, president of Mimi Washington Starrett Foundation; Dr. Rose Brown, vice president of programs and services at Mental Health Association of Morris County; Samantha Plotino, executive director of Provident Bank Foundation; and Mark Valli, CEO of Norwescap. Thompson served as the moderator.

The discussion focused on how the partnerships between grant-giving foundations and nonprofits can be most collaborative and successful.

“Morris County is an amazing place in large part due to the collaborative private-public partnerships we have here,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president, who noted that the chamber has more than 100 nonprofit members and many businesses that support them.

