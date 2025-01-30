Morris County Chamber of Commerce to host its 104th Annual Meeting Luncheon Feb. 13

Sudeep Kesh, Chief Innovation Officer at S&P Global Ratings Christine Cox-West, Founding Partner of The Fortis Agency

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will host its 104th Annual Meeting Luncheon Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Hanover Marriott Hotel. The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Sudeep Kesh, chief innovation officer at S&P Global Ratings, who leads a team dedicated to research, development and training in emerging risks, including cyber threats, artificial intelligence and technology disruption.

Kesh’s team examines the critical interplay between digital risks and financial markets, illuminating the implications for today’s evolving risk landscape. In his keynote speech, he will offer practical insights on cyber and AI risks for business leaders, strategies for navigating a connected economy and the critical innovation imperative for thriving in a rapidly changing world.

The luncheon also will feature presentation of the Saint Clare's Health William P. Huber Award for Outstanding Community Leadership, which recognizes a person who displayed outstanding leadership to benefit the community during the previous year. This year’s honoree is Christine Cox-West, founding partner of The Fortis Agency.

Cox-West is a member of the Morris County Chamber board of directors and Executive Council; co-founder of the Fortis Agency Foundation, which supports small businesses, nonprofits, Children’s Specialized Hospital and Community Medical Center; a board member of RWJ Community Medical Center Foundation; and a past-president and member of the New Jersey chapter of the Women in Insurance and Financial Services, which attracts, develops and advances women in the insurance and financial service sector.

Also at the meeting, Morris County Board of County Commissioners Director Tayfun Selen will present a State of the County address while chamber president Meghan Hunscher will provide a State of the Chamber overview.

In addition, the chamber will honor outgoing board chair Deirdre Wheatley-Liss, Esq., principal at Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C., and recognize incoming chair Dr. Tony Iacono, president of the County College of Morris since 2016. Under Iacono’s leadership, CCM has strengthened its ties with the business community and is undergoing significant expansion of both facilities and educational services. Iacono also is the immediate past-chair and current Executive Board member of the New Jersey President’s Council, which represents all two- and four-year private and public colleges and universities in the state; past-chair of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges; and serves on numerous other countywide committees.

