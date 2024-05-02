JHFOSTER Creates Parent Company Called Tavoron in Restructuring
JHFOSTER, a recognized leader in automation solutions and services, today announced a reorganization under a newly founded holding company, Tavoron.
Aligning the JHFOSTER family of companies under the Tavoron brand matches perfectly with our strategic goal to expand our geographic footprint across North America.”EAGAN, MN, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JHFOSTER, a recognized leader in automation solutions and services with operations in nine states throughout the United States and Canada, today announced a reorganization under a newly founded holding company, Tavoron. This new structure will allow the company to stay focused on its core competencies within defined territories and marks a significant milestone in JHFOSTER’s commitment to deliver robust automation solutions across North America.
Under the corporate umbrella of Tavoron, JHFOSTER and its collective businesses will continue its mission to streamline manufacturing and production operations by providing innovative automation solutions through the unique expertise delivered by its diverse group of companies. The new structure will give more independence to the individual businesses of Tavoron, including JHFOSTER, and will provide a dedicated brand to focus on the integration of solutions offered by the collective group of companies nationwide.
JHFOSTER President and CEO, Nicholas Martino, will assume the leadership position for both Tavoron and JHFOSTER.
“Aligning the JHFOSTER family of companies under the Tavoron brand matches perfectly with our strategic goal to expand our geographic footprint across North America,” said Martino. “Fundamentally, we believe this restructuring enables our individual divisions to concentrate on the revenue generating activities in their designated markets, while simultaneously enabling Tavoron to focus on and advance its core competencies of industrial automation solutions and services to enterprises across the nation and Canada.”
Following the restructuring, JHFOSTER and its individual brands will operate as business units of Tavoron. Clients, partners, and suppliers of JHFOSTER can expect the same high standards of service and expertise that they have come to rely on, now with an expanded geographic footprint.
About Tavoron
Tavoron, a leader in manufacturing automation and industrial systems, delivers the most comprehensive range of automation solutions and services to increase efficiency, improve production quality and create safer work environments. Our innovative technologies, including electrical and air automation, robotic systems, and compressed air technology, paired with our collaborative business approach and commitment to customer satisfaction, positions us to deliver breakthrough technology solutions with lasting value to our customers. Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, and comprised of a diverse group of 10 companies, Tavoron employs approximately 400 dedicated team members across the United States and Canada. To learn more about how we are Redefining the Possibilities of Automation® for a variety of industries, visit www.tavoron.com.
About JHFOSTER
Headquartered in Eagan, MN, JHFOSTER is a strategic collection of industry-leading compressed air experts, skilled engineers, support teams, and distributors of automation & robotics. Specializing as a provider in automation motion control, compressed air, and robotics, JHFOSTER is dedicated to advancing technology, driving innovation, and delivering comprehensive solutions nationally and globally. For more information, please visit www.jhfoster.com.
