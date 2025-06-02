Tavoron Expands Geographic Reach with Acquisition of Arkansas Industrial Machinery (AIM)

Tavoron

Tavoron announces the acquisition of Arkansas Industrial Machinery (AIM), a distributor of high-quality industrial air, gas, and fluid handling equipment.

This acquisition expands our reach, allowing us to offer enhanced compressor solutions and rentals across the southern U.S., backed by AIM’s strong market presence and expertise.” — Nicholas Martino

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tavoron, a recognized leader in automation solutions and services with operations in nine states throughout the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Arkansas Industrial Machinery (AIM) , a distributor of high-quality industrial air, gas, and fluid handling equipment. This strategic move significantly enhances Tavoron’s footprint, extending its sales, service, and rental capabilities into Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana.“We are excited to welcome AIM into the Tavoron family,” said Nicholas Martino, CEO of Tavoron. “This strategic acquisition significantly broadens our reach, enabling us to provide enhanced industrial air compressor solutions, services, and rentals to a wider customer base across the southern U.S. AIM’s established market presence and deep expertise will play an important role in helping us better serve our customers’ evolving needs. Together, we are positioned to offer exceptional value and accelerate growth, leveraging the combined strengths of both organizations.”AIM, known for its expertise in the repair, service, and preventative maintenance of industrial compressors, fluid pumps, air pumps, and other critical equipment, aligns with Tavoron’s commitment to providing superior solutions and innovative engineering support across a wide array of industries. AIM’s inventory includes top-tier compressors, pumps, filters, blowers, dryers, and control valves, all of which are available for immediate shipment.As part of this acquisition, AIM’s robust Service Department will now operate under Tavoron’s expanded service network. The acquisition will enhance Tavoron’s ability to offer quick-response maintenance service and rental solutions, ensuring customers can access rental air compressors and related machinery within hours in case of an emergency.“This partnership with Tavoron greatly increases our ability to serve customers with expanded resources and enhanced capabilities,” said Andy Fowler, President of AIM. “Tavoron’s innovative solutions and expansive network empower us to offer an even broader range of products and services across the southern U.S. This collaboration ensures we can continue delivering outstanding value while upholding the high service standards and product quality that have always defined AIM.”For more information about Tavoron’s services, products, and the AIM acquisition, please visit Tavoron.com About Tavoron:Tavoron, a Fusion Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leader in manufacturing automation and industrial systems, offering the most comprehensive range of automation solutions and services to increase efficiency, improve production quality and create safer work environments. Our innovative technologies - including electrical and air automation, robotic systems, and compressed air technology – are backed by our collaborative business approach and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. This unique combination positions us to deliver breakthrough technology solutions with lasting value to our customers.Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Tavoron is comprised of a diverse group of nine companies and employs approximately 400 dedicated team members across the United States and Canada. To learn more about how we are Redefining the Possibilities of Automationfor a variety of industries, visit www.tavoron.com About Arkansas Industrial Machinery (AIM):AIM is a distributor of high-quality industrial air, gas, and fluid handling equipment. We specialize in the repair, service, and preventative maintenance of industrial compressors, vacuum systems, process pumps, filters, and more. With a strong focus on solutions and quality, our team takes prides in offering innovative engineering solutions to address our customers’ challenges across a wide range of industries. Since 1971, AIM has been serving industries in the Mid-South with the goal of helping our customers operate more profitably through reliable solutions. Headquartered in North Little Rock, AR, AIM also has branches in Memphis, TN, and Bossier City, LA.

