MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of County Commissioner Gary Bradford

MEMORANDUM

TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and

Development

Ron Oakley, Chair of County Commission, Pasco County

Chopper Davis, Mayor, City of New Port Richey

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Monday, April 29, 2024

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of County Commissioner Gary Bradford

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, Pasco County Commissioner Gary Bradford passed away at the age of 65 after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. He leaves behind his loving wife Debbie, his son Daniel, and his daughters Melissa and Jessica. Commissioner Bradford was elected in 2022 to represent District 4 of Pasco County. He displayed strength and dedication by continuing to serve the citizens of Pasco County throughout his cancer diagnosis. Before becoming a commissioner, Bradford served the State of Florida for over 25 years with the Tampa Police Department. He then spent 15 years advocating for law enforcement with the Florida Police Benevolent Association. Commissioner Bradford demonstrated a laudable commitment to improving public safety and preventing crime.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Pasco County Courthouse in New Port Richey, Florida, the City Hall of New Port Richey, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

###