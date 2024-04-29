Learn how to paint a hawthorn flower at MDC virtual program May 3

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Their flowers, their often colorful fruits (depending on species), and their wildlife habitat and landscaping values have endeared hawthorns to Missourians and is the primary reason why the downy hawthorn is Missouri’s state flower.

People can learn more about hawthorns and paint a picture of Missouri’s state flower at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Nature Art: Missouri State Symbols Painting Series.” This online program, which will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on May 3, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200223

At this program, MDC volunteer Gala Keller will provide step-by-step painting instructions on how to paint the flowers of this beautiful shrub. While the painting is taking place, Keller and other MDC staff will have interesting facts about hawthorns, which can be found across the Show-Me State. Small canvases and simple techniques will be used; no painting experience is necessary. The May 3 program is the latest in a series of programs put on by the Shepherd of the Hills staff in which people will get a chance to paint and learn about Missouri’s state symbols.

Though this program is free, registration is required. Use the link above to participate. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. For this program, only one registration will be needed per screen for multiple participants at the same location.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo near Branson. The conservation center is currently under construction, but staff are still conducting programs People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.