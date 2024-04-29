Williston & Rutland // Violation of Conditions
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4002029 & 24A1002462
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: March & April 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility & Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: violation of conditions of release
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Shawn Lee Bulson II
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Ashley Wicks
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 5, 2024, the Vermont State Police received a report from the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility that Ashley Wicks, 33, of Bennington and Shawn Bulson II, 28, of Bennington were having contact with each other through a third party. Wicks is incarcerated at CRCF. Bulson is incarcerated at MVRCF.
Both Wicks and Bulson have conditions set forth by the court to not have contact with each other. These conditions stem from a homicide investigation. Wicks and Bulson were issued citations.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
Wicks- 6/6/24 @ 0800 HRS Chittenden
Bulson- 5/20/24 @ 1000 HRS Rutland
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.