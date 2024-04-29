Submit Release
Williston & Rutland // Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B4002029 & 24A1002462

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                          

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: March & April 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility & Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: violation of conditions of release

 

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Shawn Lee Bulson II                                  

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Ashley Wicks

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 5, 2024, the Vermont State Police received a report from the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility that Ashley Wicks, 33, of Bennington and Shawn Bulson II, 28, of Bennington were having contact with each other through a third party.  Wicks is incarcerated at CRCF. Bulson is incarcerated at MVRCF.

Both Wicks and Bulson have conditions set forth by the court to not have contact with each other.  These conditions stem from a homicide investigation. Wicks and Bulson were issued citations.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:
        Wicks- 6/6/24 @ 0800 HRS Chittenden 
         Bulson-     5/20/24 @ 1000 HRS Rutland

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

