UPDATE: Williston Barracks / Missing Person

Update: Raymond is stated to be wearing an orange/reddish hoodie with the logo of "Puma" on it, with a blue shirt underneath, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers. He had interactions with South Burlington PD on April 28th, 2024. His vehicle was left in the town of South Burlington, so he may be in South Burlington or Burlington. He was also mentioned of being at a couple of facilities over the weekend that he cleans for out of Middlebury and could possibly be hanging around in the area or in Vergennes as well.

CASE#: 24A1003002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Shamir Exantus

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/29/24; 09:32

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Rd, Huntington, VT

MISSING PERSON: Raymond E. Phelps

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Williston Barracks was notified that Raymond Phelps had left in a vehicle from his home in Huntington, VT, and his destination was unknown. Phelps had reportedly left in a 2011 blue Mazda 3, which was left in South Burlington. There are concerns for Phelps' welfare and at this time, it is unknown what direction and/or location he may have been traveling to. A picture of Phelps is attached. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Phelps, is urged to contact the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.