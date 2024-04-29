ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has filed suit against the Biden administration's revised Title IX rule that upends the foundation of women’s sports and mandates that males and females share bathrooms.

“The Biden administration is destroying women’s sports by gutting commonsense provisions that protect female athletes and demanding that biological males be allowed to compete against females,” said Carr. “Today we have taken action to defend women’s rights to fair competition, and we will keep fighting until we end this absurdity once and for all.”

Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. Now the Biden administration has redefined “sex” to include “gender identity” and “sexual orientation.” In addition, the new rule effectively requires schools to ensure that students use a classmate’s “preferred pronouns” or risk losing federal funding.

Carr previously pushed back against this rule when it was first introduced by the Biden administration in July 2022. At the time, the proposal was met with significant opposition from concerned observers spanning both sides of the aisle and all major faith groups.

Joining Carr in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Alabama, Florida and South Carolina, along with the Independent Women’s Law Center, the Independent Women’s Network, Parents Defending Education, and Speech First, Inc.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found here . A list of other actions Carr has taken to defend Title IX protections for female athletes can be found here.