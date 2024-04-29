Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational Raises Over $243,000 for Families with Critically-Ill Children
Bob Rovzar, Dr. Mike Rovzar, Jim Davenport, and Andy Rovzar enjoy the Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational
Team Smith Group Real Estate claiming the coveted 1st Place title: Ryan Dwight, Tim Smith, Chad Mihr, Vince Do, Chris Jones with Autumn Strier (Co-Founder of Miracles for Kids)
The 6th Annual Miracles Golf Invitational presented by Perricone Farms at Santa Ana Country Club was a Huge Success!
We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Invitational, & deeply grateful to all those who made it possible. Thanks to their incredible generosity, we are able to reach more families in crisis.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA , USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th Annual Miracles Invitational presented by Perricone Farms proved to be an extraordinary success, raising over $243,000 to support Miracles for Kids in their mission to assist families with critically-ill children. Held at the prestigious Santa Ana Country Club, the event brought together 131 passionate golfers, over 180 sponsors, donors, and vendors, and more than 25 dedicated volunteers for a day of camaraderie and philanthropy.
The generosity of the golfers, sponsors, donors, vendors, and volunteers made this event a resounding success, empowering Miracles for Kids to provide vital support to families facing overwhelming challenges such as bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression while caring for their sick children.
The tournament showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship, with Team Smith Group Real Estate claiming the coveted 1st Place title, followed by Team Locos Italianos in 2nd Place and Team Q’apel Medical securing 3rd Place honors. Allan Ark from Team Karman Space & Defense emerged victorious in the Putting Contest!
Orange County businesses came together to generously sponsor and support this event, Miracles for Kids would like to thank all that made the golf invitational possible:
Presenting Sponsor: Perricone Farms
Championship Sponsor: David August, Inc.
Cart Sponsor: TRAFFIK
Apparel Sponsor: CopperPoint Insurance Companies
Party Point Sponsor: Champion Paving Inc.
Welcome Gift Sponsor: EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants
Water Hazard Sponsor: The Leeson Group
Breakfast Sponsor: Weber, Christensen & Heinrichs, LLP
Cocktail Sponsor: Fairgrove Property Management
Apparel Partner: BYLT Basics
Alcohol Sponsor: Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Chipping Clinic Sponsor: Buchalter
Longest Drive Sponsor: Dimension Admissions
Putting Contest Sponsor: Chicago Title NCS California
Birdie Sponsors: Acrisure, Karman Space & Defense, RT Specialty, The Wickwar Family
Tee Sponsors: Frome Family Foundation, Malco Maintenance Inc., Reads Air, Serve First Solutions, Inc., Smith & Severson Builders, The Stand LLC
Special thanks to hole-in-one contest sponsors: Fletcher Jones Motorcars, Happy Jewelers, LUCID Motors, and Reads Air. And thank you to the following esteemed vendors, who added flair and enjoyment to the event:
Angel’s Strike Force
Califino Tequila
California Mobile Acupuncture
David Mobley - Long Drive Pro
Dame Mas Tequila
DJ Bateeza
Esther’s Tacos
Eureka Restaurant Group
GTS Air Cannon
Longball Hard Ice Tea
Pepsi
Pokeworks
Samantha Stockton - Lady Pro
Smoke Lab Vodka
Shanda Photographic
Socal Social Ice Cream
Stretch Lab
Swannies Golf
Tequila Comisario
Trackman
The success of the 6th Annual Miracles Invitational is a testament to the unwavering support of the community coming together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families battling childhood illness. For more information about Miracles for Kids and how you can get involved, please visit https://miraclesforkids.org/.
About Miracles for Kids
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2022, 82.4 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital and Phoenix Children’s Hospital, with a pilot program for families in treatment at Children’s Medical Center Dallas launching in Q1 2024. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
