Miracles for Kids Raises Over $200,000 at Sold-Out Miracle 360° ‘Miracles in Bloom’ Spring Tea

(Pictured Left to Right) Michelle Valles (NBCLA), Tara Lipinski (Olympic Gold Medalist), Autumn Strier (Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids, Gretchen Rossi (RHOC), Crystal Egger (2x Emmy Winner from NBCLA) Opportunity Item winner Amanda Manahan, Bill Peters (Lugano Director of Client Development), and Laura Collins (Miracles for Kids Sr. Manager of Community Engagement) Olympic Gold Medalist, Tara Lipinski, and Miracles for Kids patient family recipient, moved guests with their powerful stories

Nearly 300 Guests Gather at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel to Support Critically-Ill Children and Their Families

This event truly reflects the spirit of giving that resonates throughout our shared communities. Every dollar raised brings hope and stability to families facing the unimaginable.” — Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bursting with beauty, purpose, and generosity, the sold-out 5th Annual 360° Miracle ‘Miracles in Bloom’ Spring Tea blossomed into one of the season’s most inspiring philanthropic events, raising over $200,000 on May 8, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Hosted by Miracles for Kids and presented by Lugano the afternoon united nearly 300 influential guests in support of children battling life-threatening illnesses and the families fighting beside them.Influential guests from across Southern California came together for an unforgettable afternoon filled with heartfelt stories, meaningful giving opportunities, and powerful inspiration. One of the most emotional moments came when Meranda took the stage to share her family’s journey - caring for her younger brother Mark, who is battling a brain tumor and now faces life in a wheelchair. Her raw, powerful words painted a vivid picture of the strength, sacrifice, and unwavering love within her family, and the life-changing support they’ve received from Miracles for Kids. Her testimony set the tone for what followed: a moving keynote from Olympic Gold Medalist and NBC Sports commentator Tara Lipinski, who opened up about her personal journey through infertility, IVF, and the heartbreak of losing her community in the Palisades fire. Her message beautifully underscored the power of community - and how, together, we can bring light and healing to those in their darkest hours.This year’s event featured a new and meaningful way to give back. Attendees had the opportunity to "sponsor a student", supporting 135 Miracles students by helping provide backpacks, essential school supplies, and other back-to-school needs. Another notable moment came during the opportunity drawing, when 360° Miracle supporter, Amanda Manahan, won a stunning Briolette Champagne Chain Necklace with brilliant round diamonds valued at $18,000 generously donated by Lugano. The afternoon also included a luxury silent auction, garden champagne reception, and elegant high-tea lunch in the Pacific Promenade ballroom.Celebrity guests in attendance included:Tara Lipinski, Olympic Gold Medalist & NBC Sports CommentatorGretchen Rossi, Real Housewives of Orange County alumMichelle Valles, NBCLA Today in LA News AnchorCrystal Egger, 2x Emmy Award-Winning Meteorologist“We are overwhelmed by the compassion and generosity that filled the room at this year’s Tea,” said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “This event truly reflects the spirit of giving that resonates throughout our shared communities. Every dollar raised brings hope and stability to families facing the unimaginable.”As the Miracles in Bloom Spring Tea came to a close, one message rang clear: when compassionate individuals come together, miracles happen. With 36 new members joining the 360° Miracle giving circles at this event, the momentum to create real and lasting impact continues to grow - now reaching a total of 280 members!“With heartfelt gratitude, we thank the ladies of 360° Miracle for your constant support, kindness, and the strength you so generously share,” said Laura Collins, Community Engagement Senior Manager.Whether you’re inspired to join the 360° circle, volunteer, or sponsor a family, there are countless ways to help. Visit MiraclesForKids.org to learn how you can be part of the miracle and bring hope, stability, and healing to families in crisis all year long.# # #ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS: Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 21 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2024, 84.2 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Dallas and Phoenix Children’s Hospitals. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.