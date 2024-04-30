Brinks Home™ Showcases Commitment to Community Through National Volunteer Month Activities
Brinks Home employees contributed to multiple charitable initiatives during April.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brinks Home, a leader in home security products and solutions, actively participated in National Volunteer Month by engaging in various community service projects throughout April. These initiatives included assembling hygiene kits for the Agape Resource & Assistance Center, volunteering at Feed My Starving Children, distributing adoption kits with Dallas Animal Services, and preparing meal kits for the Power Packs Project.
Brinks Home team members built over 200 hygiene kits for Agape Resources & Assistance Center, which provides essential housing and transitional services to homeless single women and their children. These kits, containing hygiene and feminine products, support Agape’s mission to help individuals move from crisis to self-sustaining lives. Brinks Home also supports Agape by providing alarm systems and monitoring services for their offices and client housing.
Earlier in the month, over 40 employees volunteered at Feed My Starving Children in Richardson, TX, to celebrate Brinks Home Volunteer Day 2024. They helped hand-pack meals specifically developed to help children suffering from malnutrition. These meals, totaling 22,464, were shipped to partners in Nicaragua and Guatemala and will feed 61 children for a year.
Continuing their community efforts, Brinks Home employees assembled 50 pet adoption kits for Dallas Animal Services to support new pet adopters. These kits included essentials like leashes, blankets, and toys, addressing the needs of new pet owners. With shelters across the country operating at above 100% capacity, employees are encouraged to volunteer, donate, or purchase from Amazon wish lists to support overburdened animal shelters in their area.
Additionally, Brinks Home introduced a new employee benefit named Charitable Hours, granting full-time team members two paid volunteer hours per calendar year. This benefit motivates employees to engage in volunteer activities that positively impact their communities.
Brinks Home remote employees were also included in the community initiatives. They gathered at the Power Packs Project in Lancaster, PA, to assemble food kits for students during non-school periods. The organization aims to provide meals that bridge the gap during weekends and summer breaks, ensuring children still have access to nutritious food when free school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available. These kits include a recipe, the ingredients, pantry staples, and local fresh items like milk and produce.
Through these activities, Brinks Home highlights its dedication to community service and the well-being of individuals and families in need.
About the Company:
Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.
