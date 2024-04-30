Exmark Introduces Quest V-Series Electric Zero-Turn Mower

The new Exmark Quest V-Series electric zero-turn mower is now available at Exmark dealers across North America. With an electric 42-inch cutting deck, the Quest V-Series makes quick work of residential properties.

New residential zero-turn model delivers signature Exmark performance and cut quality

The electric powertrain and cutting deck deliver instant torque, enabling the Quest V-Series to power through tough mowing jobs.” — Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exmark has introduced its first electric residential zero-turn mower. The new Quest V-Series delivers the commercial features and cut quality Exmark is known for, with a compact 42-inch electric cutting deck that’s ideal for maintaining properties of 1-2 acres.

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the new machine takes electric residential zero-turn mowers to the next level.

“The electric powertrain and cutting deck deliver instant torque, enabling the Quest V-Series to power through tough mowing jobs,” Briggs said. “The electric deck design also eliminates all belt-related maintenance. And with just two annual grease points and reliable integrated electric transaxle, the Quest V-series is extremely easy to maintain year after year.”

The Quest V-Series is powered by the 60V Flex-Force power system. Four 10-Amp Flex-Force batteries are included and can provide approximately 60 minutes of runtime. The Quest V-Series has room for up to two additional FlexForce batteries to extend runtime by up to 50-percent. The included 6- pod rapid charger can charge up to six Flex-Force batteries in unison or can sequentially charge each cell to 100-percent in just 50 minutes per battery.

Designed for zero engine exhaust emissions and quieter operation, the Quest V-Series enables mowing during times of day that used to be avoided. The electric powertrain also reduces operating costs. Just charge the batteries and mow.

The low center of gravity design features large drive and caster tires, and a comfortable operator seat, to provide supreme comfort and control with increased operator leg room. The responsive controls make Quest V-Series easy to maneuver in any conditions.

Ready to take your mowing to the next level? Visit the Exmark website to view specifications and learn more about the 2024 Quest V-Series electric zero-turn mower.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

Introducing the Battery-Powered Quest V-Series – Exmark