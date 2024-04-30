Archo's Elavay Has Announced the Top 10 Pharmaceutical and Biotech Patient Advocacy Teams List.
This list comprises the most effective and innovative teams devoted to patient well-being. Stay ahead of the game and find out who made the cut!MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Archo unveils the highly anticipated annual rankings in our "ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE." report, Archo Advocacy takes pride in recognizing the top 10 pharmaceutical & biotech patient advocacy teams that are reshaping patient care in the industry. These rankings are derived from extensive, direct feedback from patient advocates, professional societies, & community-based organizations, reflecting a holistic view of the teams that are not only meeting but exceeding the needs of those they serve. This year's report highlights the pivotal role of patient advocacy in enhancing healthcare outcomes & underscores the continued commitment of these teams to effective patient engagement & policy advocacy.
The "ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE." report is a critical tool for understanding the effectiveness of patient advocacy programs. It evaluates teams based on their engagement, support, & commitment to improving patient outcomes through direct interaction & policy advocacy. Feedback is collected in several critical areas, including the healthcare companies’ leadership in:
• Partnership & Programmatic Support
• Federal & State Government Policy-Related Activities
• Corporate Image & Reputation
• Expanding Access & Education for Patient Treatment
• Patient Advocacy & Community-Based Organization Relationships
• Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
• Health Equity & Social Determinants of Health
Hunter Fasanaro, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Archo Advocacy, pointed out, "It is essential to acknowledge the great difficulty of ranking among the top 10 patient advocacy organizations. These organizations have gone above and beyond in engaging with the patient advocacy and patient community, which sets them apart from the more than 70 organizations on which we have collected feedback. The Elavay report provides feedback on over 70 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, and it offers both quantitative and qualitative feedback on what each team has done well and where they can improve their efforts to engage with the community. While recognizing that dozens of other organizations are included in the report, such as GSK, ViiV, Astellas, Biogen, or UCB, all of which have received great feedback from patient advocates and community-based organizations, these top ten organizations stand out.”
The Top 10 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Patient Advocacy Teams include:
1. Janssen— Ranking in the top 2 for all measured areas, leading in Programmatic Support, Expanding Access & Education, Group Relationships, & DE&I Leadership
2. BMS— Making a significant jump up the rankings, BMS leads all organizations in Policy Support & Corporate Image & Reputation
3. Merck— Merck also demonstrated immense growth. It was noted for its programmatic support, proactive approach to patient access support, and dissemination of information to the patient community.
4. Pfizer— Taking a few steps back this year, Pfizer had a strong showing, leading in Health Equity Perception by the community and having two second-place showings in Group Relationships and DE&I Leadership.
5. Eli Lilly— Lilly is noted for its commitment to a patient-centric approach and ranks in the top five for four of the eight domains measured.
6. Amgen— Amgen edges out Sanofi by one point this year with its third-place ranking for DE&I Leadership & Group Relationships.
7. Sanofi— Sanofi is recognized as the leader in Social Determinants of Health work in the community and ranks in the top five for Corporate Image and reputation.
8. Takeda— Takeda enters the top 10 for the first time with top 10 rankings in Programmatic Support, Policy Support, Expanding Access & Education, Group Relationships, & DEI Leadership.
9. AstraZeneca— AZ also reached the top 10 this year with top-10 rankings in Programmatic Support, Policy Support, Corporate Image and Reputation, and SDOH Leadership.
10. Novartis— The final organization to debut in the top 10 this year, Novartis shows strong growth, with top-10 rankings in Programmatic Support, Corporate Image & Reputation, and SDOH Leadership.
“Patient advocacy is more than a program within these companies; it is a cornerstone of their mission to deliver not just medicines but comprehensive solutions that improve the quality of life for patients around the world," said Mr. Fasanro. “These teams set the standard for working alongside and for patients, ensuring their voices and needs drive healthcare innovation."
The report also features detailed case studies on the programs these teams have implemented, demonstrating the tangible benefits of patient-centered approaches in healthcare. Included in the full report are the
• ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT: The State of Health Equity & Social Determinants of Health
• ELAVAY ECHOS IN RESEARCH: Developing Medicines with a Focus on Patients
• ELAVAY POLICY PULSE: Healthcare Policy Education & Advocacy
• Custom feedback that can be analyzed within any of the 23 different therapeutic areas covered in the Elavay report
For more information on the "ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE.” Report, please visit https://elavayreport.com or https://archo.io or contact Hunter Fasanaro at Hunter.Fasanaro@archo.io
About Elavay:
At the heart of ELAVAY’s mission lies a steadfast commitment to augmenting health equity and bolstering patient outcomes. By addressing the social determinants of health head-on, ELAVAY seeks to be a harbinger of change within the healthcare ecosystem, advocating for equitable access and holistic approaches to health and wellness.
About Archo:
At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.
