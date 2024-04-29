Opya Announces Acquisition to Expand Autism Therapy Services & New Board Member Dr. Clive Fields, VillageMD Co-Founder
Opya expands early intervention autism services in Culver City clinic acquisition & announces new board member Dr. Clive Fields, Co-Founder of VillageMD
As a dedicated healthcare professional, the mission of Opya resonates with me on a deeply personal level. I am committed to supporting Opya in their effort to provide the best ABA therapy.”CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opya, a leading multidisciplinary early intervention autism therapy provider, is excited to announce the acquisition of the Center for Autism Spectrum Therapy, Inc. (CAST), an early intervention autism therapy clinic provider located in Culver City, Los Angeles, California.
— Dr. Clive Fields
The CAST acquisition expands Opya’s Southern California presence and adds a clinic-based option to Opya’s personalized in-home autism services, which previously earned the company a three-year Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) Accreditation®.
“CAST and Opya share the same passion in providing individualized ABA treatment to young children impacted with autism, and with the highest commitment to clinical integrity and quality. We are thrilled to be joining Opya to help all children with autism grow to their fullest potential,” CAST Founder and Clinical Director, Efi Plyladaki-Feinstein, said.
Additionally, in recognition of Opya’s unwavering commitment to care and clinical outcomes, Dr. Clive Fields, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of VillageMD, joins the Opya board to help accelerate the company’s growth and support Opya’s mission to help more families with young children diagnosed with autism.
“As a dedicated healthcare professional, the mission of Opya resonates with me on a deeply personal level,” Dr. Fields said. “Having spent nearly four decades directly working with individuals and families as a practicing physician, I am committed to supporting Opya in their effort to provide the best ABA therapy care possible to as many children as possible.”
Opya specializes in personalized early intervention ABA therapy services for newly diagnosed children aged 18 months up to 6 years old, in addition to providing accompanying speech and occupational therapies via telehealth. Its connected care model results in a high level of communication and collaboration between parents and clinicians that makes parents' lives easier and empowers therapists to provide more effective care.
About Opya:
Opya provides early intervention therapy for children diagnosed with autism. Through exceptional clinical treatment, Opya is changing how autism care is delivered and transforming the lives of neurodiverse children and their families. For more information: www.opyacare.com.
Opya offers services across California: Alameda County, Contra Costa County, El Dorado County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, Placer County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, San Joaquin County, San Mateo County, Stanislaus County, Solano County, and Yolo County.
Backed by investors that include Altitude Ventures, BIP Ventures, Disability Opportunity Fund, Divergent Investments, Escondido Ventures, Open Opportunity Fund, and Raven One Ventures, the company plans to continue its expansion in order to achieve its mission of helping as many children diagnosed with autism as possible.
Vivian Creasy
Opya
+1 888-300-6792
media@opyacare.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube