Altitude Ventures Announces Entrepreneur and former KPBC Partner to join firm as Strategic LP and Senior Advisor
Accomplished entrepreneur, investor, and former KPCB Partner, Amol Deshpande, joins Altitude Ventures as Strategic Limited Partner and Senior Advisor
Altitude understands how to add value beyond just capital. This is a good fit.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altitude Ventures today announced Amol Deshpande is joining the firm. Mr. Deshpande is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor. As a partner at Kleiner Perkins from 2008-2014, he most notably led the firm's early investment in Beyond Meat, and soon became the Co-Founder and CEO of Farmers Business Network (“FBN”), a multi-billion dollar agriculture technology company. Mr. Deshpande is now an active Health-tech entrepreneur and personal investor through his family office, Divergent Investments, which is focused on neurodiversity, family health, early childhood development, and education/ed-tech. Divergent has now made over 35 investments in startups and venture capital funds. Mr. Deshpande will be joining Altitude Ventures as a Strategic Limited Partner and Senior Advisor.
Regarding Amol’s joining, Altitude Venture's Managing Partner, Landon Gibbs, shared, “We have spent the last five years working with Amol through a shared investment. Through our work together, we have seen firsthand how his leadership, experience, and deep expertise in the venture capital and neurodiversity space have improved the lives of so many in need. Amol leads by example, and we are grateful for his confidence, time, and commitment to work alongside us.”
On joining Altitude Ventures Amol said, “After working closely with Altitude, formalizing my relationship with the firm just made sense. As a Strategic Limited Partner and Senior Advisor, I’ll be able to bring my two decades of investment and management experience to support and advise their entire portfolio. Altitude understands how to add value beyond just capital. This is a good fit.”
Jay Zeidman, a Managing Partner at Altitude Ventures, says of Amol, “He is someone we have learned quite a lot from in the past few years, and have seen the impact his experience and advice has had on our investment partners. We are thrilled to have his expertise on a consistent basis, and look forward to doing more together as Altitude expands its portfolio with our latest fund.”
ABOUT ALTITUDE VENTURES:
Altitude Ventures accelerates growth for healthcare services and digital health companies through value-added partnerships and capital financing. With offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas, Altitude leverages its combined industry expertise, relationships, investment experience, and infrastructure to benefit entrepreneurs, investors, and the overall healthcare system. The firm’s venture capital roots go back to the family office of the late Clayton McWhorter, former Chairman & CEO of HCA. A pillar of the healthcare industry and community, Mr. McWhorter’s early vision and guidance were essential to the creation of Altitude Ventures and continue to guide the culture of the firm.
