NBAA Names Recipients of Hilsmann Memorial Scholarships

Portland, OR, April 29, 2024 – The Maintenance Committee of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced the recipients of the Hank Hilsmann Memorial Scholarship.

The two recipients will be able to attend model-specific training courses to advance their careers as business aviation maintenance technicians.

David Sokoll is a student at Cape Cod Commercial College in the AMT program working toward becoming a maintainer in the business aviation industry.

Brendan Steffler is a student at Western Michigan University on the Dean’s List working toward a bachelor’s degree in aviation technical operations.

The NBAA Maintenance Committee and NBAA Charities, in coordination with Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. and Dassault’s authorized training providers CAE Simuflite and Flight Safety International, offer the Hank Hilsmann Memorial Scholarship to current and aspiring aviation maintenance technicians and military personnel transitioning to business aviation.

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of Hilsmann, whose strength of character inspired a high standard of caring in the business aviation community. In his most recent position as a field representative with Dassault Falcon Jet, as well as in his previous positions as an aviation mechanic and pilot, Hilsmann was known for his integrity and pride in his work.

Applications for the 2025 Hank Hilsmann Memorial Scholarship will be available in the fall of 2024. Learn more about the Hank Hilsmann Memorial Scholarship.

In addition to the Hank Hilsmann Memorial Scholarship, NBAA Charities offers a number of other scholarships and programs to promote professional development and business aviation careers. For more information, contact NBAA at (202) 783-9000 or visit www.nbaa.org/scholarships.

