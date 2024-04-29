More Than 130 Physicians Nominated By The Community Recognized at 26th Anniversary “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon
Co-chair Jon Kaye, Honorary Chair Janice Williams, Gold Doctor of Distinction Dr. Eli Cohen, City of Boca Raton Council member Fran Nachlas, Co-Chair Alan Kaye, Shaheer Hosh of Cristino Jewelers,
Past President 2015-2016 Jon Kaye, Immediate Past President Jeff Weber, President Kim Champion, President Elect 2024-25 Bruce Spizler, Past President and Presidential Nominee 2025-26 Dr. Allen Konis, Founding President Alan Kaye 2012-14
Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Fund the Spotlight on Healthcare Professionals Raised Scholarship Funds for Medical/Nursing StudentsBOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed healthcare providers of Palm Beach County, Broward County and Nationally were celebrated at the 26th Anniversary “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon (HYDL) presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Fund (RCDBR). The award luncheon, held a few days before “National Doctors Day,” was attended by more than 250 guests on Wednesday, March 27th at Boca West Country Club. In appreciation, each nominated doctor received a crystal blue star atop a pedestal engraved with their name.
The 2024 “Doctor of Distinction” (DOD) who received the mosts votes was Dr. Eli Cohen of Cohen Center Dermatology & Cosmetics in Boca Raton/Delray Beach. Dr. Cohen was presented with a gold “DOD” lapel pin custom-designed by Rotarian Shaheer Hosh of Cristino Fine Jewelry and a original proclamation from the Mayor of the City of Boca Raton presented by City of Boca Raton Council Member Fran Nachlas that declared it Dr. Eli Cohen Day. Receiving the second most number of nominations was Boca Raton neurologist Dr. Patricio Sebastian Espinosa who was presented a silver “DOD” lapel pin, also custom-designed by Shaheer Hosh of Cristino Fine Jewelry.
Annually funds from HYDL that was founded by Helen M. Babione 26 years ago, are primarily raised in four ways. These include donation and nominations made by patients and staff of their favorite doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who attend the luncheon as honored guests of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton; corporate and philanthropist sponsorships; ticket sales and “Chance to Win” purchases sold at the event. Additionally, this year’s “bid for the heart” raised $70,000.
Proceeds have helped fund medical and nursing school scholarships presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Fund for Palm Beach County eligible students enrolled in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University and Palm Beach State College, University of Florida, Florida State University and University of Central Florida.
Club founding members and 2024 HYD Co-Chairs Alan Kaye of Transworld Commerical Real Estate and Jon Kaye of Kaye Communications, Inc. PR & Marketing were supported by Honorary Chair Janice Williams of Matrix Home Care and a committee including Ann Brown; Kim Champion; Patricia Duch; Ingrid Fulmer; Gwen Herb; Arlene Herson; Mark Holler; Dr. Allen Konis; Dr. Priti Kothari; Doug Mithun; Marcia Mithun; Linda Petrakis; Maurice Plough, Jr.; Lana Rosenzweig; Dr. Ron Rubin; Barry Siegel; Bruce Spizler; Juergen Streng; Mark Swillinger; Elaine Tai Lauria; Bob Tucker; Gloria Wank; Jeff Weber; Gale Wechsler and Linsey Willis.
In attendance were representatives from sponsors Elaine J. Wold; Marilyn & Jay Weinberg; Boca Raton Regional Hospital/Baptist Health; Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at FAU; Sun Capital Partners Foundation, Inc.; The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center; Eda & Cliff Viner Scholars Foundation; Rosemary Krieger/Edgewater, Allegiance Home Health, Kaye Communications (KCOMPR), Matrix Home Care, LLC, Transworld Business Advisors and Transworld Commercial Real Estate. Additional supporters included Scott Grody Travel, Grigsby Design, Waterstone Resort & Marina, Boca West Country Club, Rapoport Restaurant Group, Seagate Spa, Marriott Boca Raton and media sponsors Boca Raton Magazine and Boca Raton Tribune.
Founded in July 2012 as part of District 6930 to support the health and wellness needs of its community, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Fund is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” Dedicated to making a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust the award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit also presents the Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball and NOW (Nutrition on Weekends) program. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.
The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton meets weekly at the Embassy Suites in Boca Raton on Friday at 12:00 Noon. For information on “health and wellness” fundraising initiatives and membership in the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, visit: www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.
Jon Kaye
Kaye Communications
+1 561-392-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook