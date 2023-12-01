Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants’ Newest Dining Concept: Fiolina Pasta House Now Open in Boca Raton
Fiolina Pasta House is a Robust Feast for the Senses with Pasta Artisans at Work, Comfortable At-home-style Indoor and Alfresco Environs.
Fiolina is not just an ode to my Italian culinary heritage; it’s a restaurant dedicated to South Florida as a classic: for people, celebration, gatherings, networking and socializing.”BOCA RATON , FL, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MICHELIN Star and James Beard Award-winning Chef Fabio Trabocchi of Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants (FTR) collection debuted his newest restaurant concept: Fiolina Pasta House in Boca Raton. Featuring Italian dining with a robust feast for the senses, pasta artisans at work, comfortable at-home-style indoor and alfresco environs, FTR’s newest 7,000-square-foot, 182-seat eatery is the first venue to open at Restaurant Row in burgeoning Midtown Boca Raton.
— Chef Fabio Trabocchi
The concept was inspired by Chef Fabio’s family’s Italian farming heritage and his award-winning Sfoglina restaurant concept in Washington, D.C. that has been his personal ode to La Dolce Vita, “the sweet life,” and honors the craft of making handmade pasta. Sfoglina was named after the female pasta makers of Italy — known as sfoglinas — who carry on the tradition of making pasta by hand. Fiolina means “little sweetheart” in Chef Fabio’s native dialect. In bringing his culinary affection to South Florida, he felt Fiolina would be the perfect name for his first signature Italian pasta house outside the Washington, D.C. area.
According to Chef Fabio, Fiolina is not just an ode to Italian culinary heritage, but also a restaurant dedicated to South Florida and the wonderful community of Boca Raton, a city that Chef Fabio now calls home. It has been created as an instant classic: for people, celebration, gatherings, networking and socializing with an Italian flair.
Whimsical and Playful
Fiolina Pasta House’s whimsical and airy design, created by global hospitality design and branding studio EDG Interior Architecture + Design (https://edgdesign.com/), celebrates the craft of handmade pasta and authentic Italian cuisine with a vibrant, sexy and playful sense of style. The new venue is a veritable “theater in the round” that immerses guests in the action of the kitchen, and features an open exhibition pasta room, a Mozzarella Bar Kitchen, charcuterie station, pantry, and bar. Its brightly lit show kitchen with counter seating and a creatively designed cold station for salads and desserts further celebrate Fiolina’s culinary artistry.
An indoor/outdoor bar provides an energetic Italian welcome and features a generous 1,500-square-foot patio area that is adorned with a blast of red patterning and operable window walls. Its nearby intimate lounge, private room and various group dining areas (named in warm nods to Italian icons: the Sofia Lounge, Fiorucci, Vitti Veranda, and the Pacino, De Niro and Coppola Rooms) connect to an extensive wine room. The vintage-style tin ceiling and whimsical mix of bright fabric light fixtures highlight the core restaurant space; curated objects, art, fabrics, and colors complete the vibe with a playful point of view, an homage to Chef Fabio’s delicious approach to life.
Many Reasons to Mangia at Fiolina Pasta House
Sharing a sophisticated, yet warm and welcoming culinary experience with the South Florida community, guests at Fiolina Pasta House will enjoy a hearty, diversified menu of modern Italian cuisine influenced by well-known places such as Bologna, Rome, Le Marche, Abruzzo, Sicily and the Amalfi Coast. Featuring traditional family recipes, as well as incorporating inventive culinary approaches ideal for today’s discerning palates, the diverse menu includes the freshest house-made pastas; shareable seafood and meat entrees; authentic family-favorite Italian desserts; timeless Italian cocktails, and approachable wines. In addition, there are fresh baked breads, soups, light and seasonal salads, appetizers, antipasti, and fine artisanal charcuterie.
All menu items are prepared with an unwavering commitment to sourcing ingredients from the best local farms, fisheries, meat and chicken purveyors and Italian goods suppliers. Featuring a diverse range of individual and family-style dishes, https://www.instagram.com/p/CzyghEngDSR/include Arugula & Parmigiano and Fiolina Caesar Salads, Pappardelle Bolognese, Branzino Puttanesca, Grilled Beef Tri-Tip Cacio e Pepe, Beef Agnolotti, Spicy Calabrese Nduja, Roman-style Smoked Salmon Pizza, Nonna’s Mushroom Potato Gnocchi, Tortelloni Emilia Romagna, Mozzarella Bar, Burrata, Burricotta, True Alfredo Roman- style and Linguine Vongole. Desserts include house-made Tiramisu and Sicilian Cannoli Cake.
Fiolina also offers an inviting, highly social indoor/outdoor bar that features a signature Happy Hour serving up a variety of classic cocktails and wines. Additionally, its handcrafted Italian specialty cocktails include Amalfi Lemon Spritz, Aperol Spritz, and Basil Cucumber Cooler Al Fresco, as well as seasonal options that change throughout the year.
And oh, the Pastabilities!
The pasta dinner experience is often affectionally referred to as the “Italians” own brand of group therapy. Thus, Fiolina Pasta House’s all-occasion dining is the perfect family-inspired environs to bring people together. It’s where guests can gather, talk about their day, catch up and celebrate family, friendships, birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones.
Fiolina Pasta House’s centerpiece is its captivating, glass-enclosed exhibition pasta kitchen, where guests can view artisan pastaios (pasta makers) at work hand-rolling sheets and sculpting various shapes of pasta to be served daily. Upon entry, the lively culinary theater beckons guests to savor the sights and sounds of artisan experts preparing fresh, handmade spaghetti, linguine, fettuccini, tortellini, ravioli and gnocchi… and even get the opportunity to dine amongst the action at the pasta kitchen’s own reserved single table seating for four guests.
Fiolina Pasta House Brings a New MICHELIN Star and James Beard Award-winning Chef Now “In Residence” to South Florida
With the debut of Fiolina Pasta House, Boca Raton and Palm Beach County will have a new MICHELIN Star and James Beard Award-winning Chef “in residence.” Demonstrating his own personal commitment to South Florida, Trabocchi relocated his family this summer to Boca Raton – where he and his wife first met – and looks forward to being an active, integral part of the community.
Established in 2011 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., FTR has become one of the preeminent restaurant groups in the world. Its culinary collection currently includes Fiola Miami; Fiola Mare at Washington Harbor in Georgetown; Del Mar at The Wharf in Washington, D.C. and Sfoglina in Washington, D.C. and Arlington, VA.
Located at 5377 Town Center Road, Boca Raton, FL 33486, Fiolina is open for dinner with plans to soon open for lunch and brunch. Reservations (including large parties and private room dining) can be made at fiolinapasta.com or 561-473-9400. For more info, email FiolinaBoca@fabiotrabocchi.com.
Pasta Making at Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton