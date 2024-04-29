Announcing Maverick’s Legacy 2nd Annual Spring Festival May 4th; Craft & Vendor Fair, Tricky Tray, Live Music
Come help support Maverick’s Legacy and their mission to save lives !
Choking remains one of the leading preventable causes of death today. Maverick's Legacy, with your help, is working to change that.”BRANCHVILLE, NJ, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 4th Maverick’s Legacy is hosting their 2nd Annual Spring Festival at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ on May 4th from 11am-7pm with Free Admission. It will be a great time for all! 90+ Crafters & Vendors, Large 200+ Prize Tricky Tray, 50/50, Live Music with the Mike Lawlor Band, Food Trucks and more!
— Darrin Chambers
There will be a dedicated children’s area where they can play, Meet Ella the Fairy, See the Muggle Juggle Comedy Act, and more.
Father John's Pet Adoptions will be on site for you to bring home a new furry member for the family.
We will be conducting live LifeVac® and First Aid Demonstrations to educate and provide valuable life saving training.
Maverick's Legacy is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in memory of Maverick Scott Chambers tragically passed away April 2022, at almost 5 months old from a choking accident. The organization's mission is to promote infant and child safety through awareness and education, as well as to support families who have experienced the loss of a child. Maverick's Legacy works to reduce preventable choking deaths and injuries by providing LifeVac® devices to schools and first responders and by spreading awareness about infant and child safety.
To date, over 2,125 Lives have been saved by LifeVac®, including over 1300 kids and that number is going up daily. It can be used for Adults and Children, and even on yourself. LifeVac® is a FDA Registered, non-invasive, airway clearance device developed for resuscitating a victim with an airway obstruction when current choking protocols have been followed without success. LifeVac® has a patented one-way valve that prevents air from pushing food or objects downward during use. This creates a one-way suction to remove the lodged food or object.
For further information or questions, you are encouraged to reach out via email, info@MavericksLegacy.org.
