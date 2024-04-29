Precision Appliance Services Inc Brings Luxury Appliance Repair Expertise to Brooklyn with New Appliance Repair Location
We're excited & ready to deliver Brooklyn, Manhattan & Long Island City residents with the exceptional appliance repair expertise they deserve for their luxury appliances, e.g. Sub-Zero, Wolf, Viking.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Appliance Services Inc., a leading provider of expert appliance repair for luxury brands, announces the exciting opening of a brand new location at 508 83rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11209. This new location allows Precision Appliance Services to conveniently serve Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island City residents with their high-end appliance repair needs.
Unmatched Luxury Appliance Repair Expertise for Top-Tier Appliances in Brooklyn, Manhattan, & Long Island City :
Precision Appliance Services isn't just another appliance repair company. Led by renowned Luxury Appliance Repair Expert John Telepan, the company boasts a team of highly trained and certified technicians specializing in top-tier appliance repair for brands like Sub-Zero, Wolf, Bosch, Viking, Thermador, and Bertazzoni and more. John's passion for the luxury appliance repair industry, coupled with years of experience, translates into exceptional service built on respect, clear communication, and a commitment to quality.
Beyond Repairs: A Personalized Customer Experience
Precision Appliance Services goes beyond simply fixing appliances. They understand the disruption a broken luxury appliance can cause to your daily routine. That's why they prioritize clear communication, keeping customers informed throughout their top-tier appliance repair process. They also offer a personalized touch, ensuring each customer feels valued and respected.
Convenient New Location with Expanded Hours:
The brand new Brooklyn location provides convenient access for residents with extended hours of operation to accommodate busy schedules. The new location will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Customers can reach Precision Appliance Services at (718) 266-2545 to schedule appointments or inquire about repair services.
John Telepan, Luxury Appliance Repair Expert of Precision Appliance Services Inc, states:
"We're excited to bring our expertise to Brooklyn and Manhattan and provide residents with a convenient location for their luxury appliance repair needs. Residents can now experience the exceptional high-end appliance repair service Precision Appliance Services is known for, conveniently located in their own local borough; including neighborhoods in Brooklyn like Park Slope, Carroll Gardens, Williamsburg, Bay Ridge; and neighborhoods in Manhattan like West Village, East Village, Chelsea, Soho, Noho, Tribeca, and Battery Park City specializing in repairing wide range of luxury appliances. Our commitment to quality service, clear communication, and a personalized experience ensures your valuable appliances are back in top shape quickly."
About Precision Appliance Services Inc.
Precision Appliance Services Inc. is a trusted provider of expert appliance repair for luxury brands in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Long Island City. Founded on a passion for quality service and clear communication, Precision Appliance Services offers a personalized approach to top-tier appliance repair, ensuring customer satisfaction every step of the way. Renowned for being the best luxury appliance repair experts in Manhattan and Brooklyn's best top-tier appliance repair services for brands like Sub-Zero, Wolf, Bosch, Viking, Thermador, and Bertazzoni and more.
Contact:
Precision Appliance Services Inc.
508 83rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11209
(718) 266-2545
https://bklynservice.com/
