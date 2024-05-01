Introducing the U-Flow Hand Dryer: Waving Hello to the Future of Efficiency and Innovation

Saniflow Corp. iF Design Award Recognition Water-Channeling Technology

Your hand drying experience will be changed forever, as the U-Flow Hand Dryer is where functionality meets innovation and aesthetics in perfect harmony.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow, a Mediclinics company, and innovative leader in restroom solutions proudly announces the launch of U-Flow, a groundbreaking hand dryer that's setting the new standard in hygiene, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

The U-Flow hand dryer introduces a never-before-seen U-shaped design to the market, combining sleek aesthetics with unmatched performance. With its state-of-the-art technology and commitment to hygiene, U-Flow ensures a completely hygienic drying experience like no other.

Two of its biggest additions, in terms of features, are the energy efficiency and water-channeling technology. As far as energy-efficiency goes, the U-Flow utilizes remarkably low power consumption, allowing savings of up to 80% compared to traditional hand dryers, reflecting the company's commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprint. Additionally, the products unique shape and design allows the dryer to channel water directly into the drain, minimizing mess and maintaining cleanliness in the restroom area.

"U-Flow represents a paradigm shift in hand drying technology," said Jennifer Milanes, National Sales Manager, at Saniflow. "With its unmatched performance, hygiene features, and cost-saving benefits, U-Flow offers a superior solution for restroom facilities across various industries."

The new U-Flow Hand Dryer by Mediclinics has also recently been awarded with the Best Design recognition at the iF Design Awards in 2024. With over 10,800 entries from over 72 countries, the U-Flow was selected and recognized for this award for its ergonomic and modern design. Additionally, its Plug-in technology deserves special mention, as it allows for installation or replacement of the dryer in just three steps and ten seconds.

The state-of-the-art hand drying system is now available for purchase. For more information about U-Flow and other innovative restroom solutions visit www.saniflowcorp.com or contact sales@saniflowcorp.com.