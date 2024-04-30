CyberRisk Alliance Merges Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum and Cybersecurity Collaborative into CyberRisk Collaborative
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cyber threats become more sophisticated and pervasive, unified, strategic leadership has become critical to cybersecurity efforts that mitigate those risks. Addressing this vital issue, the CyberRisk Alliance has announced that it has combined the Cybersecurity Collaborative and the Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum under a single brand and value proposition moving forward: the CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC). This new organization is poised to transform the landscape by equipping cybersecurity leaders with the tools, community support, and strategic insights needed to lead effectively and secure their organizations.
Since their respective inceptions, both the Cybersecurity Collaborative and the Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum have championed the cause of CISOs and cybersecurity executives. The Cybersecurity Collaborative - established in 2019 - following the acquisition of two pioneering companies, has been at the forefront of creating a paid subscription service that caters to the needs of CISOs and their teams. Concurrently, the Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum has successfully established itself as a vital regional events platform that facilitates knowledge sharing and community building among CISOs.
Achievements and Impact:
• Membership has grown to include over 1,400 CISOs and 1,100 Deputy/VP level members
• The organizations boast a commendable 91% premium membership renewal rate, reflecting the high value placed on their services
• A rich repository of over 250 CISO-developed tools, templates, and resources is made available to members
• Local leadership boards and quarterly events have been established across 17 markets, fostering a strong sense of community and localized support
Motivations Behind the Merge
The decision to unify the two organizations into the CyberRisk Collaborative stems from a shared vision to more closely integrate digital resources with the physical engagement that has proven so impactful for cybersecurity executives. The newly combined force that results from the two legacy brands ensures all members have 24/7 access to digital resources, enhancing connectivity between national and regional networks and expanding the range of services available.
The CRC will continue to offer the high-caliber digital platforms, regional events, and strategic working groups that members value. The enriched portfolio now also includes exclusive member benefits across seven key pillars:
• Leadership Development: Programs tailored to navigate complex cybersecurity landscapes.
• Workforce Development: Enhancing skills to maintain competitive, effective defenses against evolving threats.
• Intelligence and Insights: Access to cutting-edge research and proactive threat analysis.
• Tools and Solutions: Practical, CISO-developed tools that improve cybersecurity efficiency.
• Peer Collaboration: A vendor-free environment for sharing strategies and collective problem-solving.
• Personal Brand Building: Opportunities to enhance visibility and establish reputational strength.
• Policy and Regulation: Guidance on the latest in cybersecurity law and compliance standards.
Members can also engage in CRC-specific programs such as the National Education Council, Leadership Boards, Cyber Leadership Program, Women in Cyber Program, and the Accelerator Program (formerly known as the Cybersecurity Collaborative).
Learn more about how the CyberRisk Collaborative is setting a new standard in cybersecurity leadership development at https://www.cyberleadersunite.com/
About the CyberRisk Collaborative
The CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC) advances the careers of current and future cybersecurity leaders with a community-first ethos that puts CISOs at the center of executive development. The CRC equips these leaders with the necessary tools to effectively manage security risks. This includes practical solutions, enhanced networking opportunities, and accessible knowledge sharing. Members benefit from a broad network of professionals, ongoing educational programs, and comprehensive peer-developed resources designed to improve security practices and leadership skills.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECH EXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
Jessica Vose
Since their respective inceptions, both the Cybersecurity Collaborative and the Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum have championed the cause of CISOs and cybersecurity executives. The Cybersecurity Collaborative - established in 2019 - following the acquisition of two pioneering companies, has been at the forefront of creating a paid subscription service that caters to the needs of CISOs and their teams. Concurrently, the Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum has successfully established itself as a vital regional events platform that facilitates knowledge sharing and community building among CISOs.
Achievements and Impact:
• Membership has grown to include over 1,400 CISOs and 1,100 Deputy/VP level members
• The organizations boast a commendable 91% premium membership renewal rate, reflecting the high value placed on their services
• A rich repository of over 250 CISO-developed tools, templates, and resources is made available to members
• Local leadership boards and quarterly events have been established across 17 markets, fostering a strong sense of community and localized support
Motivations Behind the Merge
The decision to unify the two organizations into the CyberRisk Collaborative stems from a shared vision to more closely integrate digital resources with the physical engagement that has proven so impactful for cybersecurity executives. The newly combined force that results from the two legacy brands ensures all members have 24/7 access to digital resources, enhancing connectivity between national and regional networks and expanding the range of services available.
The CRC will continue to offer the high-caliber digital platforms, regional events, and strategic working groups that members value. The enriched portfolio now also includes exclusive member benefits across seven key pillars:
• Leadership Development: Programs tailored to navigate complex cybersecurity landscapes.
• Workforce Development: Enhancing skills to maintain competitive, effective defenses against evolving threats.
• Intelligence and Insights: Access to cutting-edge research and proactive threat analysis.
• Tools and Solutions: Practical, CISO-developed tools that improve cybersecurity efficiency.
• Peer Collaboration: A vendor-free environment for sharing strategies and collective problem-solving.
• Personal Brand Building: Opportunities to enhance visibility and establish reputational strength.
• Policy and Regulation: Guidance on the latest in cybersecurity law and compliance standards.
Members can also engage in CRC-specific programs such as the National Education Council, Leadership Boards, Cyber Leadership Program, Women in Cyber Program, and the Accelerator Program (formerly known as the Cybersecurity Collaborative).
Learn more about how the CyberRisk Collaborative is setting a new standard in cybersecurity leadership development at https://www.cyberleadersunite.com/
About the CyberRisk Collaborative
The CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC) advances the careers of current and future cybersecurity leaders with a community-first ethos that puts CISOs at the center of executive development. The CRC equips these leaders with the necessary tools to effectively manage security risks. This includes practical solutions, enhanced networking opportunities, and accessible knowledge sharing. Members benefit from a broad network of professionals, ongoing educational programs, and comprehensive peer-developed resources designed to improve security practices and leadership skills.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECH EXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
Jessica Vose
CyberRisk Alliance
press@cyberriskalliance.com