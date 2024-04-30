Submit Release
Rezolve.ai Recognized in the Landscape Report on Conversational AI Platforms for Employee Service

GenAI-enabled modern AITSM solution

Rezolve.ai- Best Conversational AI Platforms for Employee Service

Rezolve.ai recognized in Forrester's Q1 2024 report for its innovative Conversational AI solutions, enhancing employee support in enterprises.

We believe our inclusion in this Forrester report reflects our deep commitment to innovation and excellence in the Conversational AI and GenAI space.”
— Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, a pioneering leader in the field of Generative AI-first ITSM solutions, has been named in the Forrester report "The Conversational AI Platforms For Employee Service Landscape, Q1 2024." This report provides an overview that includes notable vendors and insights into the rapidly evolving market of Conversational AI platforms.

"We believe our inclusion in this Forrester report reflects our deep commitment to innovation and excellence in the Conversational AI and GenAI space," said Rezolve.ai's CEO, Mr. Saurabh Kumar. By leveraging the power of Generative AI within Microsoft Teams, we enhance IT and HR support processes, making our platform a crucial tool for modern enterprises aiming to boost operational efficiency and employee satisfaction."

As a recognized vendor, Rezolve.ai continues to create solutions that optimize service delivery and enrich the employee experience across diverse industries.

Udaya Reddy, CTO of Rezolve.ai, commented, "To us, being recognized by such a reputable institution like Forrester validates our approach and motivates us to push the boundaries of what Conversational AI can achieve in the enterprise space. Our technology is designed to integrate seamlessly into the daily workflows of businesses, ensuring that every interaction enhances employee productivity and engagement."

For more information on how Rezolve.ai is transforming the future of employee support services with Conversational AI, visit www.rezolve.ai.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is a GenAI-enabled modern AITSM solution that integrates with Microsoft Teams to streamline employee support through conversational ticketing, conversational automation and conversational knowledge. This innovative approach turns your IT support team into superheroes, with the ‘GenAI SideKick’ empowering them to deliver unparalleled service. Rezolve.ai also enables smart triaging and troubleshooting of L1 service tickets with advanced analytics for IT teams to fulfill their SLAs with outstanding performance.

