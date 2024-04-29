Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Stewart

Published: Apr 29, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jonathan Stewart:

“Deputy Stewart’s service to the people of Los Angeles will always be remembered. During this time of mourning, Jennifer and I send our sincere condolences to his family and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.”

On April 27, 2024, Deputy Stewart succumbed to a medical emergency while at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station in Los Angeles.

Deputy Stewart, 41, joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2006 as a custody assistant and a year later graduated from the academy. In 2020, he was promoted to Field Training Officer.

He is survived by his mother, wife, and three children.

In honor of Deputy Stewart, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.