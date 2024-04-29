Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,346 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Stewart

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jonathan Stewart:

“Deputy Stewart’s service to the people of Los Angeles will always be remembered. During this time of mourning, Jennifer and I send our sincere condolences to his family and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.”

On April 27, 2024, Deputy Stewart succumbed to a medical emergency while at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station in Los Angeles. 

Deputy Stewart, 41, joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2006 as a custody assistant and a year later graduated from the academy. In 2020, he was promoted to Field Training Officer.

He is survived by his mother, wife, and three children.

In honor of Deputy Stewart, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

You just read:

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Stewart

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more