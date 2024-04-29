OnMark Capital Advises Parent Company of Swedish Workwear Brand Blaklader on its Minority Investment in Studson Inc.

Eric Nelson, OnMark Capital

Acquisition advisory firm OnMark Capital advises one of Europe's most respected and largest producers of premium workware on investment in an American firm

HINGHAM, MA, US, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnMark Capital (https://www.onmarkcapital.com/), an experienced acquisition advisory firm for family offices, corporations and private equity firms, announced today that it recently served as the exclusive financial advisor to Blaklader AB, one of Europe’s most respected and largest producers of premium workwear, on its minority investment in American-based Studson Inc.

Founded in 1959 and based in Svenljunga, Sweden, Blaklader develops, produces, and distributes premium workwear, gloves and shoes that are designed to meet the needs of tradesmen and tradeswoman with high demands on functionality, quality, design and sustainability. Blaklader is a family-owned and run enterprise with operations in 20+ countries, and has developed state-of-the-art ISO and LEED-certified manufacturing capabilities to produce over 5 million garments a year.

Eric Nelson, OnMark Capital CEO, said that his firm advised HIA BV, the parent company to Blaklader AB as it sought to expand its market presence, with a strategic acquisition in the United States.

OnMark Capital’s meticulous due diligence included screening thousands of companies which met the client’s investment criteria. Ultimately, the successful candidate was Studson, Inc., a Lake Oswego, Oregon-based industrial producer of innovative head protection made for high risk environments.

OnMark Capital serves clients across a number of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, industrial, technology, media and telecom. Unlike the role of a business broker, OnMark Capital represents companies seeking to acquire or invest in other companies.

Nelson said, “Blaklader’s strategic investment represents more than just a financial commitment; it signifies a powerful alliance between two like-minded organizations that prioritize excellence, innovation, sustainability, and a dedication to delivering premium products. We are thrilled Blaklader has invested in a company that shares similar values and has a strong cultural alignment.”

About OnMark Capital, Inc.

OnMark Capital is a leading acquisition advisory firm providing dedicated outsourced corporate development and deal origination services to a select group of family offices, independent sponsors, private equity firms, and corporations across North America and Europe. Its services are designed for acquirers who are seeking new platforms, add-ons, or strategic acquisitions of middle market companies. The company’s specialization is helping clients build and execute a sustainable, long-term inorganic growth strategy rather than an individual, opportunistic approach. More information is available at www.onmarkcapital.com or by visiting OnMark Capital on LinkedIn.