A Cartoon Musical About Suicide Takes Home Best Animation Award at the Hudson Animation and Short Film Festival
The Holy Gasp is given praise by judges at the Hudson Animation and Short Film Festival for strong narrative and fresh artistic design of "Devil Oh Devil".HUDSON, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto’s critically acclaimed, avant-garde pop orchestra, The Holy Gasp, has earned the award for Best Animation at the inaugural Hudson Animation & Short Film Festival for their captivating music video, "Devil Oh Devil." The award-winning work is a standout track from The Holy Gasp's third album ...And the Lord Hath Taken Away, released to widespread critical reception in April 2023.
The inaugural Hudson Animation & Short Film Festival welcomed a panel of expert judges in the fields of animation and filmmaking, including Fortunato Frattasio (Spiderman, The Hunger Games, Goosebumps) and concept artist and illustrator, Meinert Hansen (Arrival, Mirror Mirror, Batman and Myst 4: Revelation). Winners in several categories were awarded cash prizes based on originality, creativity, direction, writing, cinematography, performances, production value, pacing, structure, sound and music.
Don Mahon, Festival Developer, noted that “The films coming from The Holy Gasp are impressive for their strong narrative, timing and fresh artistic design.”
The Holy Gasp’s short animated video, "Devil Oh Devil," was directed by Barcelona-based Txesco Montalt of Alla Kinda Studios and showcases lyricist, screenwriter, and composer Benjamin Hackman’s unique blend of musical talent and artistic vision. Set against the backdrop of The Holy Gasp’s haunting and introspective album, the video weaves a narrative that explores themes of suicide, redemption, and personal struggle.
Benjamin Hackman expressed his gratitude for the award, "On behalf of all the animators and musicians who contributed to this film, we are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Hudson Animation & Short Film Festival. It is the desire of every artist to produce work that resonates with audiences. 'Devil Oh Devil' is a project very close to my heart, and I am humbled to learn that it’s meant what it has to so many movie-goers."
...And the Lord Hath Taken Away, The Holy Gasp’s most recent album, has been hailed as a masterpiece, garnering widespread praise for its poetic lyricism and haunting melodies. "Devil Oh Devil" stands out amongst the album’s impressive 18 tracks as a showcase of The Holy Gasp’s ability to craft deeply ambitious, thought-provoking, literary music.
For more information about The Holy Gasp and their award-winning music video, "Devil Oh Devil," please visit www.TheHolyGasp.com. The album ...And the Lord Hath Taken Away, is available on double vinyl through Roar Records Inc., and on all major streaming platforms.
