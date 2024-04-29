Celebrating 40 Years of Resilience at Budget Home Supply

Budget Home Supply Budget Home Supply Grills and Smokers Budget Home Supply Decking Materials

Budget Home Supply is a one-stop shop for homeowners and contractors with a project, whether it be landscaping, building, remodeling or decorating.

LONGMONT, CO, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budget Home Supply, the largest composite deck dealer in Northern Colorado, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year–a major milestone for any business, but especially for one that is family-owned and operated. Budget Home Supply is a one-stop shop for homeowners and contractors with a project, whether it be landscaping, building, remodeling or decorating. The store offers an array of products for building, kitchen and bath, plumbing, painting, electrical, lawn and garden, decking and outdoor living, as well as doors and windows.

Budget Home Supply has weathered a number of challenges in its four decades and has managed to provide top-notch service throughout, even when faced with competition from the big box stores. “Shortly after making plans to build our current location, news broke that Home Depot would be coming into town,” says Vernetta Angelo, marketing director for Budget Home Supply, who owns the store with her husband Sean and mother Bev Vernon. “That was very scary. My parents and staff made a lot of adjustments to survive Home Depot’s arrival into our local market. That would be enough to force anyone out of business, but many sacrifices were made to endure that time.”

Budget Home Supply knew they offered something the bigger stores can’t: a personal touch. Eventually, customers discovered that, too.

“Before we knew it, our customer base returned with the realization that our customer service was unparalleled,” says Angelo.

Good customer service stems from happy employees, and Budget Home Supply has plenty of that valuable resource.

“Obviously, our staff is not all blood-related, but we call them family,” says Angelo. “We have employees that have worked with us for up to 20 years, and we truly feel they are the company’s heart. We have employees in place who have fresh ideas and want to go the extra mile to make sure we are all successful. It’s a dream team, really.”

The dream team also weathered the crash of 2008 together and then the 2013 Front Range flood. More than a foot of water entered the store’s main building, with almost four feet of water drenching the lower outbuildings. The store experienced massive inventory loss and even had to tear down one of their outbuildings.

“Our staff and friends ran to our side and spent countless hours helping us get the doors back open,” Angelo remembers.



The flood was a tragedy but also created an opportunity for a five-year remodeling and rebranding process. While it was a difficult time, and the store required an extensive remodel, it also presented a unique opportunity for Budget Home Supply to rebrand from its former name, Budget Home Center. The newly renovated, 80,000-square-foot store and 30,000-square-foot drive-through lumber yard also provided customers a more streamlined shopping experience.

In the midst of the remodel, the family experienced great loss. “In 2016, we unexpectedly lost my father, Butch Vernon, co-owner and leader of the business,” says Angelo. “Since his passing, my husband Sean has stepped into his leadership role. With the values and knowledge that my father taught him, he has successfully gotten us to where we are today. So, this 40th anniversary is so meaningful to me because of all the good times but also the endurance through such loss.”

As a community-focused business, Budget Home Supply prioritizes giving back to the neighbors who have supported them through these challenges. The company supports and sponsors numerous high school sports programs, as well as Habitat for Humanity and The Boy Scouts. Proceeds from the Budget Home Supply Annual Golf Tournament support St. Vrain Valley Athletics.

“Our latest mission has been to donate a portion of sales to OUR Center here in Longmont,” says Angelo. “We are very proud of our community and strive to partner with them however we can.”

Budget Home Supply will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Saturday, May 18, with its Annual Deck Days Event, during which customers can access the best pricing of the year on decking, railing, redwood, cedar and all outdoor living items. There will also be a special celebration that day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We will highlight our 40th Anniversary with a parking lot party, complete with music, food trucks, raffles and giveaways,” says Angelo. “Our vendors will be onsite to answer questions and offer their incredible rebates.” Sale prices from the event will run from May 15 through May 21.

Budget Home Supply aims to be the go-to resource for Longmont and Boulder when it comes to any home project. Budget Home Supply wants to mark this 40-year milestone with the customer base that’s made it possible, so plan your visit this month to celebrate with this beloved Longmont business!

Budget Home Supply is located at 780 Boston Avenue, Longmont. Learn more at BudgetHomeSupply.com.

IF YOU GO

Budget Home Supply 40th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, May 18

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

780 Boston Ave., Longmont

BudgetHomeSupply.com