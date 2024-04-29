Catalyst for Change: Female Landscape Architect Drives Collaboration and Innovation in Construction Industry
The Cement Masons and Plasterers Apprenticeship is Showcasing Advanced 3D Printing Technology in SeattleSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout April 2024, a female-owned landscape architecture studio SKAPA, PLLC is leading an unprecedented construction industry event, The Innovation Tour 2024, in Seattle, Washington. The various parties that SKAPA partners with in this endeavor are Cement Masons & Plasterers apprenticeship of Washington, 3D construction company Alquist 3D, and 3D printing technology company RIC Technology.
The Innovation Tour is an educational training program that focuses on demonstrating how industry partners with various roles can incorporate 3D concrete printing technology into their existing work and be part of the innovation. The 3D printer in the spotlight is RIC-M1 Pro, the industry’s most advanced robotic arm 3D printing system developed by RIC Technology.
Cement Masons and Plasterers Apprenticeship, the host of Innovation Tour, has been researching concrete 3D printing for many years. They chose Alquist 3D and RIC Technology to partner due to their dedication to education and training in the 3D printing space.
“Bringing together industry partners from designers, structural engineers, city permitters, to contractors, the training program has demonstrated how 3D printing technology provides an opportunity to make once unaffordable features and finishes more accessible,” says Mike Raymond, the Apprenticeship Coordinator of The Cement Masons and Plasterers Apprenticeship. Participants were able to experience 3D construction in action and to learn how adopting these new technologies can help them better serve their clients.
Lindsey Heller, PLA, founder of SKAPA, PLLC and a registered landscape architect, set out to organize this one-of-a-kind industry event with a mission to bring industry providers together for a closer collaboration and to encourage them to embrace new technologies.
As a female owner in a male-dominated industry, Lindsey has always looked for ways to meet today’s challenges differently. “I believe 3D construction is part of the future of our industry,” Lindsey said. “By introducing this technology to industry partners, we help them stay ahead of the curve of industry revolution, ready to adapt swiftly once the demand takes off.”
The main event of The Innovation Tour 2024 will be held in South Seattle College from 6pm to 9pm on April 30, 2024. The event will showcase various structures, designs and finishes that this new technology is capable of creating. RSVP on https://www.cmpltraining.org/mainevent for the main event to experience RIC Technology’s robotic arm 3D printer and its 3D-printed site features and learn more about the cutting-edge technology.
The Innovation Tour 2024 began in Las Vegas at the 2024 World of Concrete, where Lindsey met RIC Technology and witnessed the potential of 3D printing. The month-long tour in Seattle won’t be the last stop of The Innovation Tour; pop-up tours in Denver, Los Angeles, and Atlanta are already in the pipeline for later in 2024. Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming tours.
About SKAPA, PLLC
SKAPA, PLLC. is a fresh, new vision for a full-service landscape architecture studio. The vision has been created on the foundation of over 25 years of experience in traditional landscape architecture firms, close to a decade of firm management, and a unique list of project experience. SKAPA does not focus on a particular project type or have a particular design model – SKAPA means to be creative, do something differently, engineer, build – it’s its name but it is also its culture. For more information, visit https://www.skapalandscape.com/
About LOCAL 528 Cement Masons & Plasterers
LOCAL 528 Cement Masons & Plasterers’ Apprenticeship is a dedicated union representing skilled tradespeople in the cement and plaster industries across the Pacific Northwest. Committed to upholding the highest standards of workmanship and safety, LOCAL 528 provides comprehensive training, advocates for fair wages and benefits, and supports its members in achieving secure and prosperous careers. For more information, visit https://www.opcmia528.org.
About Alquist 3D
Alquist 3D is at the forefront of the construction industry, specializing in 3D printing technology to build affordable, energy-efficient, and sustainable homes. The company focuses on innovating building methods to address housing shortages and improve living conditions efficiently and cost-effectively. Alquist 3D is committed to sustainability and enhancing quality of life through modern, eco-friendly designs. For more information, visit https://www.alquist3d.com.
About RIC Technology
RIC Technology, headquartered in Fontana, California, is a global pioneering 3D printing company specializing in robotic construction that transforms the construction and design industry. Leveraging advanced proprietary technology, RIC offers robotic construction solutions that significantly reduce cost, time, and labor, enhancing productivity. The company's suite of services includes robotic 3D printing, architectural design, tailored material solutions, and expert training and support. Discover the innovative solutions from RIC at www.rictechnology.com.
Chloe Zhao
Noon Creative
chloe@creativebynoon.com