Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,338 in the last 365 days.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman's Participation at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 28 April 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development on 28 April 2024. 

 

During the Meeting, Minister Maliki participated in the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders Luncheon and the Joint Regional Strategy Dialogue: ASEAN-GCC. Minister Maliki emphasised the importance of dialogue and multilateralism in addressing geopolitical challenges and reiterated the importance of keeping up the momentum of ASEAN-GCC relations.

 

On the sidelines, Minister Maliki met Saudi Arabian Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Bin Nasser Al Jasser. They reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral relations between both countries and welcomed the recent elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 APRIL 2024

You just read:

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman's Participation at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 28 April 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more