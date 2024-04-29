Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman's Participation at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 28 April 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development on 28 April 2024.

During the Meeting, Minister Maliki participated in the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders Luncheon and the Joint Regional Strategy Dialogue: ASEAN-GCC. Minister Maliki emphasised the importance of dialogue and multilateralism in addressing geopolitical challenges and reiterated the importance of keeping up the momentum of ASEAN-GCC relations.

On the sidelines, Minister Maliki met Saudi Arabian Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Bin Nasser Al Jasser. They reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral relations between both countries and welcomed the recent elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership.

