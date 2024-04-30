GGRM Law Firm Welcomes New Partner Jason D. Guinasso to Strengthen Nevada’s Premier Injury Legal Team
Jason D. Guinasso joins GGRM Law Firm, enhancing our premier injury legal team with his deep expertise and dedication.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GGRM Law Firm, a leader in Nevada’s personal injury and workers' compensation legal sectors, proudly announces the addition of Jason D. Guinasso, Esq., as a new partner. With an illustrious career spanning critical areas of law, including workers’ compensation, civil litigation, and trial advocacy, Guinasso’s joining significantly enhances the firm's mission of delivering unparalleled legal services to injured Nevadans.
Jason D. Guinasso, Esq., brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to justice for individuals affected by workplace injuries and other civil litigation matters. His approach aligns perfectly with GGRM’s ethos of putting clients at the heart of their work, emphasizing respect, rights, and the pursuit of clients' satisfaction above all. The firm is excited about the potential that Guinasso’s expertise and passion for advocacy will add to its already robust team of over 120 professionals, further cementing GGRM's status as Nevada’s premier injury law firm.
Raised in Northern Nevada and a resident of the area for over four decades, Jason has a long history of serving his community. From attending grade school, high school, and college in the region to offering his legal expertise to local organizations, Jason’s deep roots and understanding of Nevada enrich his approach to legal advocacy and community service.
Established in 1970, GGRM Law Firm has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of injured Nevadans. The firm prides itself on its client-centric approach, providing comprehensive support that extends beyond legal representation to include dedicated medical teams and first responder liaisons. With offices in Las Vegas and Reno, GGRM is committed to offering expert legal counsel, operating under the guiding principle, "Your Rights. Your Recovery. Your Future. You Matter to Us!"
In addition to his legal practice, Jason D. Guinasso is a fervent community servant, providing pro bono legal services to non-profits and civic organizations. His dedication to the community and comprehensive legal expertise make him an invaluable addition to the GGRM team.
