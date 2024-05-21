Kevin Kampschror, Esq. Joins GGRM Law Firm as Newest Workers' Compensation Partner
Kevin Kampschror, Esq. joins GGRM Law Firm, enhancing its premier legal services with extensive litigation expertise and a commitment to community advocacy.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GGRM Law Firm, a leader in Nevada’s workers' compensation and personal injury legal sectors, proudly announces the addition of Kevin Kampschror, Esq., as their newest workers’ compensation partner. With a distinguished career in law, particularly in workers’ compensation and extensive litigation in Nevada industrial insurance, Kampschror’s arrival significantly strengthens the firm's mission of delivering exceptional legal services to injured Nevadans.
Kevin Kampschror, Esq., brings extensive experience and a profound commitment to justice for individuals affected by workplace injuries and other civil litigation matters. His approach aligns seamlessly with GGRM’s core values of putting clients first, emphasizing their rights, recovery, and restoration above all. The firm is excited about the expertise and passion for advocacy that Kampschror will add to its already outstanding team of over 120 professionals, further solidifying GGRM's position as Nevada’s premier injury law firm.
A graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Kampschror earned his undergraduate degree in 2002. He went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in 2013, where he was an editor on Law Review and received multiple academic accolades. Kampschror's extensive background includes significant litigation experience, having worked in various capacities with the San Diego County Public Defender, and representing clients in high-profile criminal cases. His trial skills and courtroom presence are an excellent fit for workers’ compensation litigation.
Kevin is deeply committed to community service and has been recognized for his pro bono work by the Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, among other organizations. His involvement in professional associations is extensive, including leadership roles with the Nevada Justice Association and the Anti-Defamation League Nevada. Kevin's dedication to legal advocacy and community service underscores his suitability for GGRM’s ethos and mission.
Established in 1970, GGRM Law Firm has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of injured Nevadans. The firm prides itself on its client-centric approach, providing comprehensive support that extends beyond legal representation to include dedicated medical teams and first responder liaisons. With multiple offices throughout northern and southern Nevada, GGRM is committed to offering expert legal counsel, operating under the guiding principle, "Your Rights. Your Recovery. Your Future. You Matter to Us!"
