Dedicated Staff And Personal Service Help Set Big O Apart

We offer free rotations, flat repairs and maintenance. Over the life of a tire, that’s an $800 value. You may be able to find tires cheaper online, but who’s going to maintain them or fix a flat?” — Troy Nistler, Owner

LOVELAND, CO, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A longtime career in the Colorado automotive business has given Loveland native Troy Nistler a great perspective on how to serve drivers’ needs – and how flexible and attentive service makes all the difference.

Nistler worked as general manager of Loveland’s Big O Tires, located at 2480 N. Lincoln Ave, for more than two decades. During the pandemic, Nistler stepped up and took over ownership of the tire shop from former owner Dana Foote.

The Loveland business is now celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Nistler continues to promote the wide range of services provided by his longtime core staff, with a dozen employees in total, including a group of ASE-certified technicians.

“We still focus on tires but also offer service work, as long as they’re relatively quick, simple projects – brakes and brake flushes, fluid changes and work on suspension components,” he says. “We have limited space with four bays indoors, so we can’t necessarily do repair jobs that would last two or three weeks, though we do have pad racks and a lift out back that we can use for bigger jobs during the summer.”

Big O’s services also include new car, truck and SUV batteries, brake repair, filter changes and steering inspection and repair. Loveland’s shop is one of more than 450 members of the Florida-based Big O franchise, which was founded in 1962 after splitting from OK Tires and was originally headquartered in Metro Denver.

In an era where online retailers have made it simple for budget-minded motorists to source their own tires and auto parts, Nistler says Big O’s primary advantage is the guaranteed service that comes along with purchasing tires and other accessories through his shop.

“Big O sells its own brand of tires, and they all come with a free road hazard warranty for both passenger and truck tires,” he explains. “We also buy and sell warranty coverage on all the other brands we carry, including Michelin, BF Goodrich, Continental and other major makes. We offer free rotations, flat repairs and maintenance. Over the life of a tire, that’s an $800 value. You may be able to find tires cheaper online, but who’s going to maintain them or fix a flat?”

Big O offers a 12-month/12,000-mile nationwide limited repair warranty, which is honored at Big O shops across the country, and a 24/7 roadside assistance program that is also available for Big O brand tires or through the optional tire protection package.



Nistler says he encourages drivers to think of that price vs. the cost of ownership equation when considering the benefits of Big O’s tires and service. His shop also sells aftermarket wheels and, unlike some of the competition, also does wheel alignment work.

“I got my start working for five years for Discount Tire and then working for five years in a wheel warehouse, so I guess this job is ingrained in my blood,” he says. In the late ’90s, Nistler started with Big O in 1998 and initially served as area manager to 23 stores in the region, though he says he approached Foote in 2000 as he was looking for a position that involved less travel.

“I appreciate Big O as a company, as it’s a more hands-on kind of operation. I like the interactions that I have with customers, and I like getting my hands dirty doing projects.”

Nistler has lived in Loveland since his family moved here while he was in the eighth grade, and he attended both Bill Reed Middle School and Thompson Valley High School. After graduating, he got a degree in computer science from DeVry University in Arizona. He and his wife currently live in Windsor.

Like himself, Big O’s community connections go deep, and the local store’s biggest yearly project is its support for the Colorado State University Alumni Association’s CAM, the Ram, the official animal ambassador for the university since 1946.

“We sponsor the tires and maintenance for the vehicles and trailers used by the Ram Handlers volunteers. It’s been a great connection, and I have a picture in my office of me and their team out on the field.”

Big O is also an active participant in local food drives during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday period, and on Mother’s Day, the shop also sponsors a program that distributes flowers to residents at retirement homes in the area.

Nistler says he’s appreciative of the long and loyal service of several of his staff, including mechanic Michael Jackson, who’s been on the job for 24 years, and manager Ray Mireles, who’s worked at Big O for a decade. Technician Chris Scott has also worked with Nistler for eight years.

