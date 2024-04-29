SETH ROGEN, KRISTEN BELL, QUINTA BRUNSON AND MORE TEAM UP TO FIGHT DEMENTIA WITH LAUNCH OF NEW HFCUNIVERSE INITIATIVE
Hilarity for Charity (HFC) Announces Expansion of HFCUniverse, Their Youth-Focused Brain Health Education Program, Featuring Celebrity FacultyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilarity for Charity (HFC), the Alzheimer’s non-profit founded by Seth and Lauren Rogen, announced today that Actor Kristen Bell, Writer and Actor Quinta Brunson, Two-time Olympic Gold Medal Snowboarder Chloe Kim, and Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan have joined the celebrity “faculty” of its brain health universe. The new “professors” join long-time professor Seth Rogen at HFCUniverse, where each one teaches a concise and creative course on one of five brain health habits: sleep, nutrition, cognitive fitness, emotional well-being, and physical fitness. They are joined by HFCU intern, Bruno the Brain, an inquisitive (and cheeky) puppet. Students and all those “young at heart” can take the courses for free and at their own pace at maintainmybrain.com.
“Mental health and brain health are serious personal priorities of mine and I’m so happy to support young people in prioritizing these things too,” said Kristen Bell, Actor, Producer, New York Times Best-Selling Author, and HFCUniverse Professor of Emotional Well-Being
“Working with Seth is always a joy, but being able to do so for education along with Lauren is special. I’m so happy to be an honorary ‘professor’ at HFCUniverse, helping young people learn how to prevent cognitive decline and empowering them to change the trajectory of Alzheimer’s. The future of dementia prevention is here - and it’s powered by youth!” shared Quinta Brunson, Writer, Actor and HFCUniverse Professor of Sleep.
The celebrity faculty wasn’t just a convenient choice for the organization’s famous founders. HFC, in partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell conducted an evidence-based study, published in the academic journal, Neurology. The study proved that college students are more likely to retain brain health information when delivered by a celebrity versus a doctor. “Which is a heavy burden, so just know that,” joked HFC co-founder Seth Rogen, “but it’s true. It was published!”
“Watching my mother-in-law progress through early-onset Alzheimer’s taught me and my wife Lauren a lot of hard stuff really quickly. One thing we learned was that Alzheimer’s can begin in the brain 20-30 years before the first symptom. That pretty much means ‘now’ for people in their 20s, 30s, 40s… We also know that 4 in 10 cases of dementia may be preventable by adopting specific brain health habits, so we find hope in that and want to reach young people - who aren’t necessarily thinking about it yet - with this message that it’s 1) possible and 2) important to take care of your brain like, now. So, that’s what HFCUniverse is - a place to learn about your brain, improve your health, connect with similarly aged people, and possibly delay or even prevent a generation’s worth of cognitive decline. It’s our investment in the future - and, it's fun” said Seth Rogen, Writer, Actor, & Co-Founder HFC and HFCU Professor of Brain Health 101 and Nutrition.
“As a young person who has seen dementia in someone I love, I think it’s so unique and valuable to have a community in Hilarity for Charity where people like me can learn, cope, and make change together. HFCUniverse is a great place to kick off your brain health journey, find peers, and hang out with me!” added Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Actor and HFCU Professor of Cognitive Fitness.
“Physical fitness has always been important to me, but HFCUniverse helps me prioritize my cognitive fitness too. I’ve learned so much, particularly that it’s never too early to take care of your brain! I hope young people will join me and my fellow ‘professors’ in learning about brain health and preventing dementia, because it’s not the old person’s disease people think it is,”said Chloe Kim, Two-time Olympic Gold Medal Snowboarder and HFCU Professor of Physical Fitness.
HFCU is designed for high school and college students, but the coursework is open to all. HFC Executive Director, Bonnie Wattles shared, “We welcome anyone interested in building a more dementia-resistant brain to come learn with us. In addition to Seth’s introduction to Alzheimer’s (101) and the new faculty’s courses on the five brain health habits (201), there is also a 19-module master class on everything from genetics to supplements (301) which are taught by a real doctor.” She adds, “but he’s just as engaging!”
About HFC:
Hilarity for Charity (HFC) was founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen after Lauren’s mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at just 55 years old. A national non-profit organization, Hilarity for Charity’s mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer’s advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education. Learn more at www.wearehfc.org, Follow-us on socials @wearehfc and @hfcuniverse.
