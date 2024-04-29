Helping Communities Address Environmental Concerns

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of $7.34 million in Environmental Justice Community Impact Grants to help communities most vulnerable to the impacts of pollution and climate change address environmental concerns and legacy pollution. Grants will support community-based organization projects that engage their communities around environmental justice issues and deploy community-driven solutions.

“New York continues to demonstrate its unequivocal commitment to providing the resources necessary to address the environmental, public health and economic burdens affecting disadvantaged communities,” Governor Hochul said. “This new funding will directly support community-based organizations addressing local concerns and developing solutions in partnership with the state to improve quality of life, enhance air quality and help ensure a cleaner, greener future.”

This funding is administered by the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and provided by the State's Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) as part of New York State’s robust environmental justice agenda. Since 2006, DEC has awarded nearly $15 million in Community Impact Grants to community-based organizations for projects engaging communities around environmental justice issues and deploying community-driven solutions. Community-based organizations can apply to receive up to $100,000 in funding for projects that address environmental and public health concerns of residents in impacted neighborhoods.

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, DEC is proud to support community-based organizations and programs that are actively working directly in their communities to advance environmental justice. The funds made available today will support projects that improve air quality, invest in economic growth, and enhance the overall well-being of New Yorkers in environmental justice or disadvantaged communities and empower these communities to develop initiatives that significantly address both long-standing and emerging environmental issues.”

Environmental Justice is the fair and meaningful treatment of all people, regardless of race, income, national origin or color, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.

Eligible projects must address a community's exposure to multiple environmental harms and risks and include a new research component that will be used to expand the knowledge of the affected community. Previous projects awarded by DEC include public participatory science, community-driven water and air quality monitoring, urban farming, habitat restoration, tree plantings, curriculum development, green infrastructure installation, and more. A list of all previously funded projects and their project descriptions are available on Open Data NY.

Eligible community-based organizations are those located in the affected environmental justice or disadvantaged community, serving the residents of an area equal to or smaller than a county outside of New York City, or an area equal to or smaller than one of the five boroughs within New York City, and have a total annual revenue less than $3 million.

Funding for the grants is an essential part of Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to helping communities become more resilient, including through science-based research and outreach efforts. The 2024-25 enacted State Budget maintains EPF funding at $400 million, the highest level of funding in the program's history. In addition to supporting environmental justice with $13 million, the EPF is a critical resource for environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, recreation access, and water quality improvement. The EPF complements other historic State commitments including the requirements that 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of investments from both the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 will benefit disadvantaged communities.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, April 29, 2024. The deadline to submit applications is 3 p.m. EST on Aug. 7, 2024. For a complete list of guidelines and more information, contact DEC’s Office of Environmental Justice at 518-402-8556, [email protected], or online at DEC's Environmental Justice webpage. Questions about the grant opportunity will be accepted until close of business July 24, 2024. Applicants are required to register and prequalify in the Statewide Financial System (SFS) Grants Management prequalification page before applying. Once registered and prequalified, organizations can apply for the grant in SFS. Full eligibility criteria, instructions and application are available online at the Statewide Financial System website.