powerconnect.ai chooses Amazon Web Services (AWS) as preferred cloud provider and for strategic collaboration
EINPresswire.com/ -- powerconnect.ai, an innovative AI solutions startup for the energy & utility industry, announces to choose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as preferred cloud provider for strategic collaboration. This announcement follows the recent AWS Re:Invent event in Las Vegas, where Generative AI was the main headline.
Just days after AWS spotlighted its focus on Generative AI at Re:Invent, powerconnect.ai is poised to revolutionize the utility industry by leveraging AWS's advanced cloud infrastructure. "We are thrilled that our solutions will be powered by the AWS cloud and reviewed by AWS, having already established strong relationships with many AWS colleagues in the Energy & Utility Industry," said Steven Dawson, Founder & CEO of powerconnect.ai.
This announcement is particularly significant as powerconnect.ai launches its groundbreaking AI solution aimed at transforming customer experiences in the utility industry. This solution enhances customer engagement by educating, empowering, and engaging them in understanding energy programs through a comprehensive domain knowledge base. Customers can directly communicate with our AI Self-Service Advisor, and the AI Agent Assistance will enable and up-skill customer service agents. Viewed as an extension to existing CRM/CIS/Billing platforms, this represents a considerable advancement in AI-driven customer service. Nune Isabekyan, Founder and CTO of powerconnect.ai, highlights the crucial role of specialized AI models and Generative AI in improving support for clean energy programs, aligning seamlessly with AWS's recent focus and innovations.
This collaboration transcends a technical alliance; it's a collaboration that underscores a shared dedication to harnessing technology for a sustainable future. By leveraging AWS's robust and scalable cloud technology for powerconnect.ai's innovative AI solutions, the solutions are set to lead a transformative shift in the utility sector and will bridge the gap between current utility service capabilities and the future demands of an evolving energy landscape.
About powerconnect.ai
powerconnect.ai mission is to simplify clean energy program enrollment, enhance customer-agent interactions, and provide a tailored knowledge base designed for the Energy & Utility industry using cutting-edge AI. Our platform offers chatbot-by-voice technology, elevating customer service with ease.
About AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster. (Source: https://aws.amazon.com/what-is-aws/)
For more information, please contact: https://www.powerconnect.ai/contact or https://aws.amazon.com/contact-us/
